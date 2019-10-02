Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has Decreased Its Stake in Boeing Co (BA) by $849,212 as Stock Declined; As Evercore (EVR) Market Value Declined, Kepos Capital LP Has Upped Stake by $1.82 Million

Kepos Capital Lp increased its stake in Evercore Inc (EVR) by 186.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kepos Capital Lp bought 20,661 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.87% . The hedge fund held 31,718 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.81M, up from 11,057 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kepos Capital Lp who had been investing in Evercore Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.50% or $2.8 during the last trading session, reaching $77.3. About 432,881 shares traded or 1.80% up from the average. Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) has declined 22.19% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.19% the S&P500. Some Historical EVR News: 28/03/2018 David’s Bridal in talks to tap Evercore for debt restructuring; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Farm equipment and Pepperidge Farm earnings

Sheets Smith Wealth Management decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 49.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheets Smith Wealth Management sold 2,333 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 2,359 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $859,000, down from 4,692 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $5.53 during the last trading session, reaching $374.94. About 2.94M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 12/04/2018 – Boeing to team up with India’s HAL and Mahindra for fighter jet; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE IS `SCRAMBLING’ TO OFFSET AIRBUS, BOEING DELAYS; 10/05/2018 – Dividing the three business segments of Embraer has been delaying an agreement to combine operations with Boeing; 26/03/2018 – Boeing HorizonX Invests in Australia-based Nanosatellite Commun Startup Myriota; 10/04/2018 – BOEING, QATAR AIR SIGN LETTER OF INTENT FOR FIVE 777 FREIGHTERS; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series All Sector Adds Boeing, Exits ServiceNow; 14/03/2018 – Boeing does not field F-18s with stealth capabilities; 27/03/2018 – MTS Business Partner Opens Testing Innovation Center In Brazil To Support Aerospace Industry Growth; 08/03/2018 – flydubai Selects AstroNova’s ToughWriter® 5 Flight Deck Printer for 75 Boeing 737 MAXs; 06/04/2018 – BOEING – ORDER IS VALUED AT $12 BLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.62, from 1.49 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 28 investors sold EVR shares while 109 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 33.56 million shares or 4.87% less from 35.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jennison Associates Ltd Liability Corporation reported 14,018 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Utd Service Automobile Association has 0% invested in Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR). Dupont Management holds 55,948 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR). Cornercap Counsel Incorporated has invested 0.15% in Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR). Halsey Assocs Incorporated Ct holds 0.33% or 21,155 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Asset One has 0.01% invested in Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR). Mason Street Advsrs Llc holds 0.04% or 21,888 shares in its portfolio. Ccm Investment Advisers Ltd Liability Com stated it has 1.58% of its portfolio in Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has 10,500 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) for 3,405 shares. Wedge Mgmt L LP Nc has 4,934 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 198,133 are owned by Panagora Asset Management. Samlyn Capital Ltd Llc holds 246,568 shares. 42,812 are owned by Buckingham Capital Management.

Kepos Capital Lp, which manages about $2.11 billion and $984.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABBV) by 43,880 shares to 38,052 shares, valued at $2.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cnx Resources Corp by 32,465 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,183 shares, and cut its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc/De (NYSE:KMI).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31 billion for 40.23 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cibc holds 177,374 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Natl Bank Of The West invested 0.09% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Cutter And Brokerage Inc accumulated 3,838 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies accumulated 30,830 shares. 128,327 were accumulated by Utd Capital Fincl Advisers Ltd Liability. Sei Co owns 294,229 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Cohen Cap Mngmt Inc reported 1,080 shares stake. Raymond James And Associate holds 0.3% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 576,660 shares. The Massachusetts-based Cape Cod Five Cents National Bank & Trust has invested 0.57% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Nomura Asset Mgmt Commerce stated it has 116,552 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. 14,854 are held by Perella Weinberg Capital Management Ltd Partnership. Shoker Invest Counsel reported 5,321 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Mgmt Inc holds 0.54% or 9,898 shares in its portfolio. Clearbridge Investments Ltd holds 174,761 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Penobscot Investment Inc holds 0.86% or 11,493 shares.

Sheets Smith Wealth Management, which manages about $700.54M and $487.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 8,576 shares to 60,235 shares, valued at $2.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,224 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,790 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (ITR).

