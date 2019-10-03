Sheets Smith Wealth Management Decreased Visa (V) Stake as Valuation Rose; Autodesk (ADSK) Position Has Increased by Findlay Park Partners Llp

Findlay Park Partners Llp increased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 17.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Findlay Park Partners Llp bought 300,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The institutional investor held 1.99M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $323.65M, up from 1.69 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Findlay Park Partners Llp who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $143.87. About 585,983 shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Rev $559.9M; 09/04/2018 – Autodesk at Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. Software Summit Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – Software maker Autodesk’s fourth-quarter revenue rises 15.7 pct; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Loss $173.5M; 24/04/2018 – Autodesk Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK 1Q NET REV. $560.0M, EST. $558.6M; 17/05/2018 – Autodesk Favored by 11 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 9c; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 1C TO 4C, EST. 16C; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Adj EPS 6c

Sheets Smith Wealth Management decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 6.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheets Smith Wealth Management sold 6,102 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 91,536 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.89 million, down from 97,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $386.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $172.35. About 2.69 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Findlay Park Partners Llp, which manages about $11.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares Inc (NYSE:PB) by 244,388 shares to 2.11M shares, valued at $139.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alleghany Corp Del (NYSE:Y) by 41,720 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 251,456 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20B for 30.13 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

