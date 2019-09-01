Sheets Smith Wealth Management Decreased Laboratory Amer Hldgs (LH) Position by $1.58 Million; S&T Bank Lowered Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holding by $389,680 as Stock Value Declined

S&T Bank decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 4.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&T Bank sold 4,871 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 108,735 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.79 million, down from 113,606 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&T Bank who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $286.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $68.48. About 8.27M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 26/04/2018 – Exxon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – EXXON BILLINGS MONTANA REFINERY MAY FINISH HYDROCRACKER REPAIRS IN 2 WEEKS; 14/05/2018 – EXXON BEAUMONT TEXAS REFINERY OVERHAULING DIESEL HYDROTREATER, SULFUR RECOVERY UNIT; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL REPORTS 84% BOOST IN P’NYANG RESOURCE, POTENTIAL EXP; 23/04/2018 – DJ Exxon Mobil Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XOM); 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – RESULTS SUPPORT DISCUSSIONS WITH JV PARTNERS ON THREE-TRAIN EXPANSION CONCEPT FOR PNG LNG LIQUEFIED NATURAL GAS PLANT NEAR PORT MORESBY; 26/04/2018 – Iraq Awards Some Oil and Gas Blocks as Exxon and Total Drop Out; 24/05/2018 – Unlikely Supporter Exxon, Pledges to Fight Climate Change — Energy Journal; 11/04/2018 – Energy Journal: Exxon Seeks New Deals With Qatar; 07/03/2018 – EXXON COMMENTS IN STATEMENT AS ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE OPENS

Sheets Smith Wealth Management decreased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (LH) by 52.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheets Smith Wealth Management sold 10,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% . The institutional investor held 9,540 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46 million, down from 19,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management who had been investing in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $167.56. About 611,189 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 2.94% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 25/04/2018 – LABCORP SEES FY ADJ EPS $11.30 TO $11.70, EST. $11.54; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP 1Q NET REV. $2.85B, EST. $2.78B; 06/03/2018 – LABCORP – ON TRACK TO DELIVER $150 MLN IN CUMULATIVE NEW REVENUE FROM COVANCE ACQUISITION THROUGH 2018 – SEC FILING; 12/03/2018 – LABCORP 0 CPN CONV NOTES DUE ’21 TO ACCRUE CONTINGENT INTEREST; 03/05/2018 – LabCorp to Webcast Its Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 23/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings expected to post earnings of $2.63 a share – Earnings Preview; 30/04/2018 – LabCorp to Sell Covance Food Solutions to Eurofins for $670 Million; 05/03/2018 LabCorp Partners with Cheeriodicals through Community Service Campaign to Florida Hospital Memorial Medical Center and Halifax; 01/05/2018 – Moody’s: Labcorp’s Divestiture Of Food Solutions Business Is Credit Positive; 30/04/2018 – LabCorp Enters Into Definitive Agreement to Sell Covance Food Solutions to Eurofins for $670 Million

Analysts await Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.85 EPS, up 4.01% or $0.11 from last year’s $2.74 per share. LH’s profit will be $272.43 million for 14.70 P/E if the $2.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.93 actual EPS reported by Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.73% negative EPS growth.

