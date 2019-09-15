Sheets Smith Wealth Management Cut Its Stake in Visa (V) as Market Value Rose; Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder First Heartland Consultants Has Upped Stake by $372,921 as Market Value Declined

Sheets Smith Wealth Management decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 6.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheets Smith Wealth Management sold 6,102 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 91,536 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.89 million, down from 97,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $397.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $177.27. About 5.70M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 17/04/2018 – Zlatan Ibrahimović Joins Visa Ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™; 07/05/2018 – PENCE CALLS ON OTHER COUNTRIES TO TAKE STEPS AGAINST VENEZUELA, INCLUDING VISA RESTRICTIONS FOR LEADERS, EFFORTS TO STOP MONEY LAUNDERING AND ACTION TO HOLD MADURO ACCOUNTABLE; 09/04/2018 – VFS Global Expands Finland Visa Services Network to Hong Kong; 21/04/2018 – DJ Visa Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (V99920); 28/05/2018 – Canada Intends to Lift Visa Requirement on the United Arab Emirates; 26/03/2018 – ERDOGAN: EU SHOULD TAKE STEPS ON TRAVEL VISA FOR TURKS SOONEST; 25/04/2018 – Visa Inc. Fiscal Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 25/04/2018 – VISA – TECHNICAL MIGRATION WITH VISA EUROPE IS WELL UNDERWAY – CONF CALL; 09/05/2018 – EMIRATES CHAIRMAN SAYS LIBERAL UAE VISA POLICY HELPED AIRLINE; 26/04/2018 – SBA and Visa Kick Off National Small Business Week Hackathon in Washington, D.C., April 27-29

First Heartland Consultants Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 6.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Heartland Consultants Inc bought 197 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,193 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.05 million, up from 2,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $909.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1839.34. About 1.71M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 19/03/2018 – Seattle Mayor Durkan, Amazon, Starbucks, Zillow and others convene to talk solutions to homelessness as part of United Way’s Community Resource Exchange; 10/04/2018 – Google Home smart speaker launches in India, joining Amazon Echo; 21/05/2018 – Amazon Says Japan Fashion Sales to Speed Up as More Shop Online; 08/03/2018 – Is this the future of Amazon? ����; 14/05/2018 – PROPOSED TAX ADOPTED ON 9-0 VOTE WOULD RAISE ROUGHLY $47 MILLION A YEAR FOR FIVE YEARS, DOWN FROM EARLIER $75 MILLION PLAN, TO SUPPORT AFFORDABLE HOUSING, EASE HOMELESSNESS; 10/05/2018 – Amazon Has Rare Chance in HQ2 to Hire More Women and Minorities; 14/05/2018 – AMAZON CONTINUES INVESTMENT & GROWTH IN OHIO WITH NEW WEST JEFF; 29/03/2018 – Facebook, Amazon Reveal Gender Pay Gap of Their U.K. Workforces; 26/04/2018 – Boston Metro: Amazon, NFL reach $130 million streaming deal for Thursday night games; 12/03/2018 – Curbed Chicago: Activity at The 78: New geodesic dome sparks Amazon HQ2 rumors

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hanson Mcclain invested in 5,175 shares. Adage Capital Ptnrs Group Ltd Liability Com, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.81 million shares. Dumont & Blake Ltd holds 0.52% or 7,155 shares. Alyeska Invest Limited Partnership holds 0.36% or 152,656 shares in its portfolio. Cleararc Capital Inc reported 1.33% stake. Greenleaf Tru invested in 0.38% or 137,338 shares. Riverbridge Prtnrs Ltd Llc holds 190,839 shares. Harbour Investment Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 2,138 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. 90,346 were accumulated by Farmers And Merchants Invs Inc. Family Firm holds 0.07% or 1,168 shares. Leisure Capital Management owns 5,330 shares. Nebraska-based Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mngmt Group Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.6% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 29,808 are owned by Ibm Retirement Fund. Forbes J M And Limited Liability Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 92,025 shares. Schnieders Mgmt Llc accumulated 22,113 shares or 1.51% of the stock.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.

Sheets Smith Wealth Management, which manages about $700.54 million and $487.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) by 3,217 shares to 6,487 shares, valued at $822,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 1,832 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,358 shares, and has risen its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 30.99 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Is Visa Stock a Buy After Rising 34% in 2019? – The Motley Fool” on September 04, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Internet of Things Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” published on September 03, 2019, Fool.com published: “A Foolish Take: What’s Behind the Dow’s 2019 Rise? – Motley Fool” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “Visa stock the biggest drag on the Dow, as payments sector suffers broad decline – MarketWatch” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Fallen Angel Stocks to Buy Before They Fly Again – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

First Heartland Consultants Inc, which manages about $867.76 million and $416.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 10,269 shares to 13,542 shares, valued at $489,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fidelity Comwlth Tr (ONEQ) by 1,192 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,320 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amazon News: Why AMZN Stock Is Falling Today – Nasdaq” on May 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: AMZN, BKNG, GOOGL – Nasdaq” published on September 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon, Home Depot lease multistory Seattle warehouse – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Could Amazon’s One-Day Delivery Guarantee Actually Be a Big Risk? – Nasdaq” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Edtech Battle Heating Up: GOOGL, MSFT, AMZN & AAPL to Watch – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tru Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.07% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 4.98% or 15,051 shares. Hudock Capital Group has 0.17% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 242 shares. Sandy Spring Financial Bank owns 10,754 shares for 1.64% of their portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 2.68% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mackay Shields Ltd Co invested 1.94% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bristol John W holds 74,693 shares. The Georgia-based Crawford Counsel has invested 0.02% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Sarasin And Prtn Llp owns 67,989 shares. Autus Asset Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 3,868 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Com accumulated 65,775 shares. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd invested in 441 shares or 0.83% of the stock. Royal Financial Bank Of Scotland Grp Public Limited Company invested 0.52% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Herald Investment Mngmt Ltd holds 1,165 shares or 0.61% of its portfolio. Indiana Trust Invest Mgmt Co reported 0.41% stake.