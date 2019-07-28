Sheets Smith Wealth Management Boosted Its Paychex (PAYX) Holding by $1.64 Million; As Ball (BLL) Market Value Rose, Two Sigma Securities Has Decreased Its Position by $412,281

Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 68.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought 20,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,340 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.04 million, up from 29,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $86.58. About 930,033 shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 33.87% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.44% the S&P500.

Two Sigma Securities Llc decreased its stake in Ball Corp (BLL) by 62.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Sigma Securities Llc sold 7,233 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.24% with the market. The hedge fund held 4,267 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $247,000, down from 11,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Sigma Securities Llc who had been investing in Ball Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $72.14. About 1.90M shares traded. Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) has risen 62.96% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 58.53% the S&P500. Some Historical BLL News: 16/04/2018 – BALL AEROSPACE – TO COLLABORATE WITH HONEYWELL FOR OPTICAL COMMUNICATION DATALINKS PRODUCTS; 20/03/2018 – Ball Corporation, Employees Expand Philanthropic Efforts Worldwide; 30/05/2018 – Ball Aerospace Selected to Build Key Instrument Component for NASA’s WFIRST Observatory; 16/04/2018 – Trump Tweet Throws Currency Traders a Curve Ball: Markets Live; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns An Aa3 To Ball State University’s (IN) Housing And Dining System Revenue Bonds; Outlook Stable; 07/03/2018 – Matrix Service Begins Field Construction on Thermal Vacuum Chamber for Ball Aerospace; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Ball Corp. Rtgs, Otlk Stbl; $500M Sr Unscd Nts Rtd; 06/04/2018 – Census by Jesse Ball – incredible journey; 13/03/2018 – BLUE MOON APPOINTS PETER A. BALL AS DIRECTOR; 22/05/2018 – lnventHelp lnventors Develop Golf Ball Retrieval Device (KOC-489)

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $6.16 million activity. 91,701 shares were sold by HAYES JOHN A, worth $5.06M on Wednesday, February 13. MORRISON SCOTT C sold $725,018 worth of stock.

Analysts await Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.65 EPS, up 12.07% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.58 per share. BLL’s profit will be $217.58M for 27.75 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.49 actual EPS reported by Ball Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 32.65% EPS growth.

Two Sigma Securities Llc, which manages about $11.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aes Corp (NYSE:AES) by 34,839 shares to 46,039 shares, valued at $832,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microchip Technology Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 9,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Mbia Inc (Put) (NYSE:MBI).

Sheets Smith Wealth Management, which manages about $700.54 million and $461.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 12,000 shares to 39,200 shares, valued at $2.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 2,672 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,789 shares, and cut its stake in Dominos Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $6.01 million activity. The insider DOODY JOSEPH sold 11,489 shares worth $860,986. MUCCI MARTIN also sold $3.62 million worth of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) on Monday, February 4.