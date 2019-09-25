Shayne & Co Has Boosted Its Sysco (SYY) Holding by $1.04 Million; Stock Declined; As Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Tygh Capital Management Lowered Stake

Shayne & Co increased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 4.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shayne & Co bought 14,914 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 358,213 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.33M, up from 343,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shayne & Co who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $78.61. About 2.91 million shares traded or 1.59% up from the average. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 17/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31; 04/05/2018 – Sysco Inventory Control Workers Join Teamsters Local 683; 15/05/2018 – Five Distinguished Women to Discuss Challenges Women Face in Gaming World at East Coast Gaming Congress, June 13-14 in Atlantic; 08/03/2018 S&PGR Rts Sysco Corp. Prpsd Sr Unscd Nts ‘BBB+’; 11/04/2018 – Sysco Teamsters Ratify Two First Contracts, Expand Bargaining Power In Florida; 22/03/2018 – Sysco Corporation Announces Early Tender Results and Upsizing of Its Pending Cash Tender Offer to Purchase Certain Outstanding; 12/04/2018 – Sysco Names John Hinshaw a Director, Expanding Board to 14; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Gross Margin Fell 9 Basis Points to 18.65%; 22/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 5; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Adjusted Operating Income $536M

Tygh Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (LSCC) by 18.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tygh Capital Management Inc sold 102,082 shares as the company’s stock rose 43.37% . The institutional investor held 441,156 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.44 million, down from 543,238 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Lattice Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.72% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $19.15. About 1.13M shares traded. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) has risen 148.91% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 148.91% the S&P500. Some Historical LSCC News: 26/04/2018 – LATTICE SEMI 1Q ADJ EPS 5C, EST. 4C; 15/04/2018 – SXY:BPT:TRANSFER OF LATTICE GAS FREE-CARRY TO WESTERN FLANK; 27/03/2018 – Chinese ex-fund manager must face U.S. SEC’s insider trading claims -judge; 24/04/2018 – China-backed buyout fund founder guilty of insider trading -U.S. court; 30/05/2018 – Lattice Biologics Ltd. Reports Second Quarter 2018 Highlights; 07/03/2018 – LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR CORP – ALSO ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH LION POINT CAPITAL LP REGARDING CERTAIN CUSTOMARY STANDSTILL RESTRICTIONS; 12/03/2018 – Lattice Semiconductor Announces CEO Succession Plan; 21/04/2018 – DJ Lattice Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LTTC); 26/04/2018 – Lattice Semiconductor Sees 2Q Rev $98M-$102M; 07/03/2018 – LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR ADDS THREE NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

Shayne & Co, which manages about $210.22 million and $152.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 2,043 shares to 126,841 shares, valued at $19.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.12 EPS, up 50.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.08 per share. LSCC’s profit will be $15.92 million for 39.90 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by Lattice Semiconductor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.69% negative EPS growth.

