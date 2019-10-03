Shayne & Co Increased Its Position in Tech Data (TECD) as Market Value Declined; Prudential Finl (PRU) Holding Has Raised by Bridgeway Capital Management Inc

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (PRU) by 0.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc bought 3,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.15% . The institutional investor held 581,290 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $58.71 million, up from 578,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Prudential Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.52% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $85.08. About 2.23 million shares traded or 1.20% up from the average. Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has risen 1.17% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PRU News: 30/04/2018 – Two Montana youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Rhode Island youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Massachusetts youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 20/03/2018 – Millennials are slowly finding their economic footing but uncertain of future progress, Prudential study finds; 30/04/2018 – Two Oklahoma youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 15/03/2018 – Prudential Financial Returns as Presenting Partner of Hispanicize 2018; 30/04/2018 – Two Pennsylvania youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two New Hampshire youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Alaska youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Virginia youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C

Shayne & Co increased its stake in Tech Data Corp (TECD) by 5.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shayne & Co bought 6,015 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.19% . The institutional investor held 116,653 shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.20M, up from 110,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shayne & Co who had been investing in Tech Data Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $102.26. About 188,729 shares traded. Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) has risen 23.60% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.60% the S&P500. Some Historical TECD News: 02/04/2018 – Tech Data Earns Five-Star Ratings in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 31/05/2018 – Tech Data 1Q Net $33.7M; 23/05/2018 – Tech Data Recognized as 2018 Americas Distributor of the Year by Nutanix; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data Sees 1Q EPS 37c-EPS 67c; 19/04/2018 – TECH DATA CORP – COO RICH HUME TO SUCCEED BOB DUTKOWSKY AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER IN JUNE 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ Tech Data Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TECD); 14/05/2018 – Six Tech Data Executives Recognized on CRN’s 2018 Women of the Channel List; 08/03/2018 – TECH DATA CORP – QTRLY NET INCOME INCLUDES $95.4 MLN OF INCOME TAX EXPENSES INCURRED DUE TO U.S. TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT; 19/04/2018 – Tech Data Announces Leadership Succession; 22/05/2018 – Tech Data Launches New Digital Platform to Enable Cisco Partners of the Future

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 36 investors sold PRU shares while 261 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 244.77 million shares or 0.75% less from 246.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Van Eck Assoc invested in 12,875 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Employees Retirement System Of Texas reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Scotia Cap has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Apg Asset Mngmt Nv holds 0.02% or 125,790 shares in its portfolio. Bancorp Of Montreal Can invested in 1.02 million shares. Fisher Asset Ltd Company has 0% invested in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) for 2,041 shares. Omers Administration Corp has 75,700 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Cetera Advisor Net Limited Liability Company invested 0.03% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Lenox Wealth has 0.01% invested in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Freestone Lc has 0.13% invested in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) for 51,333 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 97,232 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Llc has 6,101 shares. Oppenheimer Asset owns 1,241 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sun Life has invested 0.16% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Naples Global Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Since September 9, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.14 million activity. On Monday, September 9 TANJI KENNETH bought $209,600 worth of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) or 2,500 shares. Lowrey Charles F bought 7,500 shares worth $627,600.

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.34 billion and $7.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ:CLNE) by 375,000 shares to 537,050 shares, valued at $1.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Safety Ins Group Inc (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 5,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,505 shares, and cut its stake in Republic Svcs Inc (NYSE:RSG).

Shayne & Co, which manages about $210.22M and $152.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 2,043 shares to 126,841 shares, valued at $19.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.