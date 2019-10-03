Shayne & Co Holding in Tech Data (TECD) Has Raised by $625,560; Kahn Brothers Group Lowered Its Exxon Mobile (XOM) Stake by $45.98 Million; Share Value Declined

Kahn Brothers Group Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobile (XOM) by 3.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kahn Brothers Group Inc sold 600 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The hedge fund held 18,974 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.45B, down from 19,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobile for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $285.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $67.5. About 5.16 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/03/2018 – Dutch government to halt gas production at Groningen by 2030; 12/04/2018 – Ernie Scheyder: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from U.S. biofuels law; 20/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL: FINAL INVESTMENT DECISION MAY COME LATER THIS YEAR; 12/04/2018 – Exxon Restarts PNG LNG Ahead of Schedule After Quake Outage; 26/04/2018 – HESS CORP – SUBSIDIARY REACHED AGREEMENT WITH ESSO EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION GUYANA LIMITED TO ACQUIRE INTEREST IN KAIETEUR BLOCK; 09/05/2018 – EXXON BATON ROUGE CRUDE UNIT MAY RETURN TO PRODUCTION EARLY NEXT WEEK; 29/03/2018 – EXXON, QPI WIN 2 BLOCKS IN BRAZIL’S SANTOS OFFSHORE BASIN; 12/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 11/05/2018 – Letters to Barron’s, on Exxon Mobil, Elon Musk and More — Barrons.com; 20/03/2018 – Exxon Considers Expanding Polypropylene Production Along Gulf Coast

Shayne & Co increased its stake in Tech Data Corp (TECD) by 5.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shayne & Co bought 6,015 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.19% . The institutional investor held 116,653 shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.20M, up from 110,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shayne & Co who had been investing in Tech Data Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $101.47. About 73,569 shares traded. Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) has risen 23.60% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.60% the S&P500. Some Historical TECD News: 24/05/2018 – Tech Data Appoints Raffaelo Piccolo to Lead Mexico Operations; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data 4Q Adj EPS $3.50; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data Sees 1Q EPS 37c-EPS 67c; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data 4Q EPS 3c; 22/05/2018 – Tech Data Launches New Digital Platform to Enable Cisco Partners of the Future; 31/05/2018 – TECH DATA CORP – ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS, QTRLY NET SALES INCREASED 13 PERCENT; 31/05/2018 – Tech Data 1Q EPS 87c; 19/04/2018 – Tech Data COO Rich Hume to Succeed Bob Dutkowsky as CEO in June; 31/05/2018 – Tech Data 1Q Net $33.7M

More notable recent Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Tech Data Signs CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion Pledge – Business Wire” on June 27, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Tech Data Stock Popped Today – The Motley Fool” published on November 29, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Tech Data Expands Cloud Practice Builder – Business Wire” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “5 Stocks to Consider as US Narrows Scope of China Tariffs – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Tech Data Announces Solution Catalog and Accelerated Enablement for Analytics and IoT – Business Wire” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 29 investors sold TECD shares while 88 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 35.85 million shares or 1.16% more from 35.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Company reported 16,943 shares. Proshare Advsr Llc has 8,664 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc has invested 0.05% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Cwm Ltd Llc holds 0% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) or 20 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt reported 1.72M shares. Leavell Invest holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) for 3,500 shares. Gam Hldg Ag invested in 9,499 shares. 96,111 are owned by Los Angeles & Equity Research. Point72 Asset Mngmt LP stated it has 1,100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag holds 40,908 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 24,901 shares or 0% of the stock. Meeder Asset Mngmt invested in 8,104 shares. Piedmont Invest Inc accumulated 4,725 shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio stated it has 31,659 shares. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 4,803 shares.

Shayne & Co, which manages about $210.22M and $152.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 2,043 shares to 126,841 shares, valued at $19.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Reaves W H And Inc has 589,940 shares for 1.44% of their portfolio. Assetmark reported 9,457 shares stake. Parsons Cap Ri stated it has 2.48% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Fenimore Asset Management reported 26,446 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Baker Avenue Asset L P, a California-based fund reported 57,183 shares. Alps Advsrs owns 64,192 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Mathes accumulated 6,075 shares or 0.25% of the stock. United Fire Group has 40,000 shares. Bankshares Of Hawaii invested in 120,442 shares. Chesapeake Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 2.46% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Ima Wealth holds 0.55% or 19,172 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 0.89% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 2.24M shares. Valicenti Advisory Service owns 34,776 shares for 1.3% of their portfolio. Pictet Asset Management Limited invested in 1.80 million shares or 0.3% of the stock. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Ltd Liability Partnership Ma reported 744,826 shares.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Big Oil CEOs promote carbon capture efforts – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Exxon Mobil Corporation’s (NYSE:XOM) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Why $70 Looks Like a Floor for Exxon Stock – Investorplace.com” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chinese firms may replace Exxon in Iraq megaproject – report – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Kahn Brothers Group Inc, which manages about $799.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Genie Energy by 67,958 shares to 459,232 shares, valued at $4.89B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Glaxosmithkline (NYSE:GSK) by 328,464 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.61M shares, and has risen its stake in Mbia (NYSE:MBI).