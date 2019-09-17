Shayne & Co Upped Stake in Tech Data (TECD) by $625,560; Harvest Management Has Decreased Stake in Wabco Hldgs (WBC) by $2.51 Million as Stock Price Declined

Shayne & Co increased its stake in Tech Data Corp (TECD) by 5.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shayne & Co bought 6,015 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.19% . The institutional investor held 116,653 shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.20M, up from 110,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shayne & Co who had been investing in Tech Data Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $104.49. About 190,848 shares traded. Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) has risen 23.60% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.60% the S&P500. Some Historical TECD News: 19/04/2018 – Tech Data Names Richard Hume CEO, Succeeding Dutkowsky; 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 15/05/2018 – Lyrical Asset Management Buys New 4.5% Position in Tech Data; 03/05/2018 – Tech Data Expands Cisco Partner Enablement Framework to Accelerate Profitable Growth for U.S. Partners; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data 4Q EPS 3c; 20/03/2018 – Tampa Bay Bus: Exclusive: Inside the Tech Data boardroom, three directors change the look of leadership; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data Sees 1Q EPS 37c-EPS 67c; 24/05/2018 – Tech Data Appoints Raffaelo Piccolo to Lead Mexico Operations; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – iPass Partners with Tech Data to Improve Operational Efficiency and Quality of Service While Reducing Operating Expenses

Harvest Management Llc decreased its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (WBC) by 79.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Management Llc sold 19,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The hedge fund held 5,000 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $663,000, down from 24,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Management Llc who had been investing in Wabco Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $134.2. About 106,601 shares traded. WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has risen 8.29% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WBC News: 19/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – SEES PERFORMANCE FULL YEAR 2018 DILUTED EPS TO NOW RANGE FROM $7.30 TO $7.80; 09/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – APPOINTMENT OF ROBERTO FIORONI TO POSITION OF CFO, COMMENCING NO LATER THAN JUNE 6, 2018 – SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 – WABCO Appoints Roberto Fioroni New Chief Financial Officer; 03/05/2018 – WABCO Extends Long-Term Agreement with a Major Global Manufacturer of Trucks and Buses to Supply Air Compressors; 28/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from WABCO-TVS (India) for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 18/04/2018 – Wabco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – Wabco Holdings Names Roberto Fioroni Chief Financial Officer; 05/04/2018 – WABCO EXTENDS STRATEGIC COOPERATION PACT WITH SINOTRUK, A LEADI; 09/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC SAYS HAS APPOINTED ROBERTO FIORONI TO ROLE OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER (CFO) STARTING BY JUNE 6, 2018; 19/04/2018 – WABCO 1Q Net $100.7M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.52, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold WBC shares while 104 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 43.07 million shares or 4.34% less from 45.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eaton Vance Mngmt stated it has 0% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Pnc Financial Svcs reported 7,138 shares. Nomura Asset Limited stated it has 8,090 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Us Retail Bank De stated it has 0% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Yakira accumulated 62,561 shares. Prelude Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.21% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Creative Planning accumulated 5,403 shares. Susquehanna Intll Llp holds 0% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) for 8,069 shares. Angelo Gordon And Ltd Partnership owns 19,875 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Havens Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.07% or 11,500 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise accumulated 0% or 34,389 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers L P, a California-based fund reported 308 shares. Price Michael F reported 122,500 shares. York Cap Management Global Advsr Lc accumulated 2.39% or 445,231 shares. Robotti Robert has invested 0.23% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC).

Analysts await WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.77 earnings per share, down 0.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.78 per share. WBC’s profit will be $90.95M for 18.95 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by WABCO Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.26% EPS growth.

Harvest Management Llc, which manages about $136.16 million and $72.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Worldpay Inc by 26,000 shares to 35,000 shares, valued at $4.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Shayne & Co, which manages about $210.22M and $152.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 2,043 shares to 126,841 shares, valued at $19.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 29 investors sold TECD shares while 88 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 35.85 million shares or 1.16% more from 35.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zebra Ltd accumulated 0.18% or 3,370 shares. Nomura holds 0% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) or 3,178 shares. Horizon Inv Ltd Liability reported 9,450 shares or 0.67% of all its holdings. River Road Asset Lc holds 0.68% or 336,575 shares in its portfolio. North Carolina-based Salem Investment Counselors has invested 0% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Massachusetts Financial Ma has 111,900 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) for 113,998 shares. 3,777 are owned by Bbt Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 66,999 shares. Gsa Prns Llp, United Kingdom-based fund reported 2,760 shares. Public Sector Pension Board owns 0.06% invested in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) for 75,313 shares. Moreover, First Trust Advisors Lp has 0.01% invested in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) for 30,431 shares. Us Natl Bank De owns 226 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 35,197 were reported by Bogle Invest Mgmt Ltd Partnership De. Moreover, Financial Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD).