Shayne & Co Maintains Holding in Sysco (SYY); Goodman Financial Trimmed Position in Kimco Realty (KIM) as Market Valuation Rose

Goodman Financial Corp decreased its stake in Kimco Realty (KIM) by 17.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodman Financial Corp sold 73,484 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% . The institutional investor held 357,062 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.60M, down from 430,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodman Financial Corp who had been investing in Kimco Realty for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $20.34. About 1.86 million shares traded. Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) has risen 17.64% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.64% the S&P500. Some Historical KIM News: 17/04/2018 – Kimco’s U.S. asset sales show gap in public, private market prices; 15/03/2018 RElTs slip anew despite minor exposure to Toys ‘R’ Us closings; 26/04/2018 – KIMCO REALTY CORP – SEES 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS PER DILUTED SHARE BETWEEN $0.72 TO $0.79; 26/04/2018 – Kimco Realty 1Q Rev $304.1M; 03/04/2018 – Kimco Realty Reports First Quarter 2018 Transaction Activity; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s: Brixmor Operating Partnership, Kite Realty, Kimco Realty and DDR Corp. Have Material Exposure to Toys R Us; 05/04/2018 – Kimco’s Lincoln Square to Feature Philadelphia’s First Sprouts Farmers Market; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s: Toys R Us liquidations affect few rated retail RElTs; long-term prospects are positive; 03/04/2018 – Target Joins Kimco Realty’s Forest Avenue Plaza; 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: KIMCO 1Q RENTAL REV $304.1M, EST. $296.3M

Shayne & Co increased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 4.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shayne & Co bought 14,914 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 358,213 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.33 million, up from 343,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shayne & Co who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $79.41. About 668,876 shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 04/05/2018 – SYSCO INVENTORY CONTROL WORKERS JOIN TEAMSTERS LOCAL 683:UNION; 16/05/2018 – Sysco to Webcast Presentation From the 34th Annual Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 22/03/2018 – Sysco Corporation Announces Early Tender Results and Upsizing of Its Pending Cash Tender Offer to Purchase Certain Outstanding; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Income Adds Nestle, Exits VF Corp, Buys More Sysco; 10/05/2018 – Sysco Establishes Scholarship in Honor of Former CEO William J. Delaney; 07/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 11/04/2018 – Sysco Teamsters Ratify Two First Contracts, Expand Bargaining Power In Florida; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Gross Margin Fell 9 Basis Points to 18.65%; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Adjusted Operating Income $536M; 07/05/2018 – Sysco: On Target to Deliver on Current Three-Year Plan

Analysts await Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) to report earnings on October, 24 before the open. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.36 per share. KIM’s profit will be $152.04M for 14.13 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Kimco Realty Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

