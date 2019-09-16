Shayne & Co Has Raised Its Tech Data (TECD) Stake; Electron Capital Partners Lowered By $47.55 Million Its Enphase Energy (ENPH) Position

Shayne & Co increased Tech Data Corp (TECD) stake by 5.44% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Shayne & Co acquired 6,015 shares as Tech Data Corp (TECD)’s stock declined 4.19%. The Shayne & Co holds 116,653 shares with $12.20 million value, up from 110,638 last quarter. Tech Data Corp now has $3.75 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $105.23. About 244,860 shares traded. Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) has risen 23.60% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.60% the S&P500. Some Historical TECD News: 31/05/2018 – TECH DATA CORP – ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS, QTRLY NET SALES INCREASED 13 PERCENT; 08/03/2018 – TECH DATA 4Q ADJ EPS $3.50, EST. $3.47; 20/03/2018 – Tampa Bay Bus: Exclusive: Inside the Tech Data boardroom, three directors change the look of leadership; 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 31/05/2018 – Tech Data 1Q Net $33.7M; 15/05/2018 – Lyrical Asset Management Buys New 4.5% Position in Tech Data; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data Trading Activity Surges to More Than 16 Times Average; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data 4Q Adj EPS $3.50; 19/04/2018 – Tech Data COO Rich Hume to Succeed Bob Dutkowsky as CEO in June; 21/04/2018 – DJ Tech Data Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TECD)

Electron Capital Partners Llc decreased Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) stake by 56.62% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Electron Capital Partners Llc sold 2.64M shares as Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH)’s stock rose 116.87%. The Electron Capital Partners Llc holds 2.02M shares with $36.89M value, down from 4.66 million last quarter. Enphase Energy Inc now has $2.69 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $22.08. About 6.50M shares traded or 28.42% up from the average. Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) has risen 395.60% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 395.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ENPH News: 09/04/2018 – Enphase Energy Delivers Seventh-Generation IQ Microinverters to the United Kingdom; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Sees 2Q Rev $72M-$80M; 06/03/2018 – Enphase Energy to Participate at Upcoming ROTH Investor Conference; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Announces Chief Financial Officer Resignation; 29/03/2018 – Enphase Energy Receives Dutch Solar Innovation Award 2018; 23/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 1c; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy 1Q Rev $70M; 23/04/2018 – Enphase Energy and Solaria Corporation Announce High-Performance AC Modules; 11/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Presenting at Conference May 24

Electron Capital Partners Llc increased Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) stake by 113,619 shares to 2.91M valued at $124.69 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM) stake by 2,159 shares and now owns 58,438 shares. Forterra Inc was raised too.

Analysts await Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.20 EPS, up 766.67% or $0.23 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. ENPH’s profit will be $24.39 million for 27.60 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality.

Among 3 analysts covering Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Enphase Energy has $12000 highest and $14 lowest target. $44.50’s average target is 101.54% above currents $22.08 stock price. Enphase Energy had 10 analyst reports since March 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Northland on Monday, August 26. As per Wednesday, July 31, the company rating was upgraded by Deutsche Bank. H.C. Wainwright downgraded Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) rating on Thursday, June 20. H.C. Wainwright has “Hold” rating and $16 target. Roth Capital maintained the shares of ENPH in report on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.91 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 13 investors sold ENPH shares while 30 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 46.29 million shares or 4.14% more from 44.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Caxton Associate Limited Partnership holds 24,743 shares. National Bank Of Ny Mellon invested 0% in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 10,222 shares. Jane Street Gru Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). American International Grp reported 0% stake. Marathon Cap Management has 3.07% invested in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). Swiss Bancshares reported 143,700 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Alps Incorporated owns 148,820 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase reported 91,647 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citadel Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 699,516 shares stake. Granahan Investment Mgmt Ma accumulated 0.37% or 405,511 shares. Kbc Gru Nv holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) for 36,108 shares. Wellington Grp Inc Llp reported 366,715 shares stake. Van Eck Corp stated it has 57,090 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Df Dent And Inc reported 0.01% in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH).

More notable recent Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why You Should Add Enphase Energy (ENPH) Stock Now – Nasdaq” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A Magnificent 1765% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Has Enphase Energy (ENPH) Outpaced Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Enphase Energy Shares Plunged 11% Thursday – The Motley Fool” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why SolarEdge Stock Dropped 10% Today – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 29 investors sold TECD shares while 88 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 35.85 million shares or 1.16% more from 35.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Trexquant Lp holds 8,956 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Shayne And Com Ltd holds 116,653 shares or 8.02% of its portfolio. Gam Ag holds 0.04% or 9,499 shares. Globeflex Capital Limited Partnership has invested 0.62% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 35,311 shares. The Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0.01% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). New York-based Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). State Street Corporation holds 1.31 million shares. Metropolitan Life owns 21,165 shares. Macquarie Grp Ltd reported 781,838 shares. 1,609 are held by Oppenheimer Asset. Ing Groep Nv reported 5,593 shares. Matarin Capital Management Limited Liability Co reported 44,772 shares stake. Eulav Asset Mngmt invested in 48,000 shares or 0.19% of the stock.