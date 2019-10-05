Shayne & Co Increases Holding in Sysco (SYY); Barry Investment Advisors Position in Viacom New (VIAB) Has Trimmed by $310,880

Barry Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Viacom Inc New (VIAB) by 3.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barry Investment Advisors Llc sold 10,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The institutional investor held 318,780 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.52M, down from 329,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barry Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Viacom Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.53B market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $23.26. About 3.67M shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 04/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: CBS offer for Viacom was immediately rejected; 09/04/2018 – Viacom asks for .68 ratio in counter to CBS bid; 03/04/2018 – New York Post: CBS makes lowball offer to buy Viacom; 26/04/2018 – Exciting Culinary Lineup Revealed for Comedy Central Presents Clusterfest; 29/05/2018 – Redstones’ NAI Says It Is No Longer Seeking CBS-Viacom Merger; 26/03/2018 – VIACOM INC – VIACOM TO MAKE INVESTMENT IN DAY ZERO; 14/05/2018 – MORE: CBS sues its controlling shareholder National Amusements, alleging breach of fiduciary duty, as it explores a deal with Viacom which is also controlled by the Redstone family’s firm; 18/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING BET Networks Powers Black Influence with a Slate of New Original Scripted and Unscripted Series and Al; 02/04/2018 – CBS plans all-stock bid for Viacom below current valuation; 14/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: CBS, Viacom had agreed on price for deal before lawsuit

Shayne & Co increased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 4.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shayne & Co bought 14,914 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 358,213 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.33 million, up from 343,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shayne & Co who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $78.15. About 3.05 million shares traded or 6.03% up from the average. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.63; 29/05/2018 – Sysco at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Sysco; 07/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 09/05/2018 – Five Prominent Gaming CEOs in Showcase Event at 22nd Annual East Coast Gaming Congress, June 13-14 in Atlantic City; 03/04/2018 – Sysco Completes Kent Frozen Foods Acquisition; 16/03/2018 – CMA NOT TO REFER SYSCO, KENT FROZEN FOODS DEAL TO PHASE 2; 24/05/2018 – Sysco Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment; 16/05/2018 – Sysco to Webcast Presentation From the 34th Annual Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 04/04/2018 – Sysco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Viacom Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:VIAB) Return On Capital Employed Is Impressive – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Investorideas.com with their article: “CNBC Transcript: Viacom (NASDAQ: $VIAB) CEO Bob Bakish Speaks with CNBC’s David Faber Today – InvestorIdeas.com” published on September 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What Viacom Inc.’s (NASDAQ:VIAB) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “It Is Not â€˜Game Overâ€™ for Roku Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Consumer Sector Update for 03/25/2019: VIA,VIAB,T,EDU,PM – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 25, 2019.

Analysts await Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) to report earnings on November, 15. They expect $0.76 EPS, down 23.23% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.99 per share. VIAB’s profit will be $311.29 million for 7.65 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Viacom Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold SYY shares while 313 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 388.82 million shares or 0.08% more from 388.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thrivent For Lutherans owns 21,282 shares. Moreover, Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Axa invested in 519,580 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Delta Asset Ltd Liability Tn has invested 4.38% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Brown Brothers Harriman & owns 80,463 shares. Ingalls Snyder Ltd Com owns 0.01% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 4,395 shares. Moreover, Wade G W And has 0.13% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). King Luther owns 38,630 shares. 31,435 were accumulated by Butensky And Cohen Security. 26,908 were accumulated by First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca. Sg Americas reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Synovus Fincl holds 0.06% or 57,311 shares in its portfolio. Evergreen Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.04% or 6,029 shares. Fil Limited accumulated 159,599 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 19,061 were reported by Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt.