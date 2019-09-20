Shayne & Co Raised Its Tech Data (TECD) Position; Arga Investment Management LP Lowered Position in Apache (APA) as Share Value Declined

Shayne & Co increased its stake in Tech Data Corp (TECD) by 5.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shayne & Co bought 6,015 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.19% . The institutional investor held 116,653 shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.20M, up from 110,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shayne & Co who had been investing in Tech Data Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $102.7. About 153,612 shares traded. Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) has risen 23.60% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.60% the S&P500. Some Historical TECD News: 08/05/2018 – iPass Partners with Tech Data to Improve Operational Efficiency and Quality of Service While Reducing Operating Expenses; 19/04/2018 – TECH DATA CORP – COO RICH HUME TO SUCCEED BOB DUTKOWSKY AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER IN JUNE 2018; 19/04/2018 – Tech Data COO Rich Hume to Succeed Bob Dutkowsky as CEO in June; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data 4Q EPS 3c; 06/03/2018 Tech Data Wins Fortinet 2017 Distribution Partner of the Year Award; 15/05/2018 – Lyrical Asset Management Buys New 4.5% Position in Tech Data; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data Sees 1Q Adj EPS $1.30-Adj EPS $1.60; 20/03/2018 – Tampa Bay Bus: Exclusive: Inside the Tech Data boardroom, three directors change the look of leadership; 19/04/2018 – Tech Data Announces Leadership Succession; 08/05/2018 – Tech Data Adds IBM MaaS360 with Watson to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace

Arga Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Apache Corp (APA) by 19.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arga Investment Management Lp sold 10,975 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.99% . The institutional investor held 45,925 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.33 million, down from 56,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arga Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Apache Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $25.66. About 2.20 million shares traded. Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) has declined 46.98% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.98% the S&P500. Some Historical APA News: 04/04/2018 – Striim Delivers Real-Time Data Integration for Apache Kudu; Enhances Interoperability with Azure HDlnsight and Amazon Redshift; 14/05/2018 – Apache Midstream and ARM Energy Holdings Announce Development of Salt Creek Midstream’s SCM Alpine, LLC; 12/04/2018 – Apache Corporation Announces Appointment of Ben Rodgers as Vice President, Treasury; 19/03/2018 – APACHE – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A FIVE-YEAR REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AND AGGREGATE COMMITMENTS OF US$4.0 BILLION; 10/05/2018 – EPIC MIDSTREAM HOLDINGS – APACHE CORP & NOBLE ENERGY TO ANCHOR EPIC CRUDE OIL PIPELINE, ANTICIPATED TO BE ONLINE IN SECOND HALF OF 2019; 24/05/2018 – Apache Dedicates Alpine High NGLs to Enterprise; 02/05/2018 – Apache Corp Capital Guidance of $3 Billion Remains Unchanged for 2018; 27/03/2018 – APACHE CORP APA.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $48 FROM $45; 14/05/2018 – Apache Midstream and ARM Energy Holdings Announce Development of Salt Creek Midstream’s SCM Alpine, LLC; 28/03/2018 – Federal Register: HEARTH Act Approval of Apache Tribe of Oklahoma Indian Lands Leasing Act of 2017 Regulations

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 48 investors sold APA shares while 187 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 337.75 million shares or 1.01% less from 341.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. National Pension Ser owns 483,222 shares. Brandywine Glob Mngmt Lc has invested 0% in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). Covenant Multifamily Offices Lc owns 58,755 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Moors And Cabot stated it has 12,425 shares. Raymond James Financial Serv Advsrs Inc reported 0% stake. Shelter Insurance Retirement Plan has 1.01% invested in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) for 69,400 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Company has 27,900 shares. River Mercantile Asset Mngmt Llp accumulated 230 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has 18,900 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Moreover, Arga Inv Mngmt Lp has 0.19% invested in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). Kelly Lawrence W & Assoc Incorporated Ca holds 0.03% or 7,060 shares. Citigroup Inc has invested 0.01% in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). 678,284 were accumulated by Credit Suisse Ag. Asset has 0.04% invested in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) for 29,439 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada reported 546,333 shares stake.

Arga Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.25 billion and $683.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cognizant Tech Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 513,155 shares to 1.02M shares, valued at $64.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qorvo Inc by 14,125 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,450 shares, and has risen its stake in Kt Corp (NYSE:KT).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $256,378 activity. 5,000 Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) shares with value of $109,131 were bought by LOWE JOHN E. The insider Ellis Juliet S bought 3,500 shares worth $95,407.

Analysts await Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $-0.06 EPS, down 109.52% or $0.69 from last year’s $0.63 per share. After $0.11 actual EPS reported by Apache Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -154.55% negative EPS growth.

