Shawcor Ltd. (SCL) EPS Estimated At $-0.02; COMERTON (COCM) Shorts Decreased By 82.3%

COMERTON CORP (OTCMKTS:COCM) had a decrease of 82.3% in short interest. COCM’s SI was 8,600 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 82.3% from 48,600 shares previously. With 11,900 avg volume, 1 days are for COMERTON CORP (OTCMKTS:COCM)’s short sellers to cover COCM’s short positions. It closed at $0.0035 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 26, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL) to report $-0.02 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.16 EPS change or 114.29% from last quarter's $0.14 EPS. After having $0.05 EPS previously, Shawcor Ltd.'s analysts see -140.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $17.13. About 59,773 shares traded. Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL) has 0.00% since July 26, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

ShawCor Ltd., an energy services company, provides services and products for the pipeline, pipe services, petrochemical, and industrial divisions of the energy industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.20 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Pipeline and Pipe Services, and Petrochemical and Industrial. It has a 92.59 P/E ratio. The Company’s Bredero Shaw division offers pipe coating, lining, and insulation products; and Canusa-CPS division makes heat shrinkable sleeves, adhesives, and liquid coatings for pipeline joint protection applications.

Comerton Corp. provides information technology consulting and outsourcing services to Canadian government and private sector clients. The company has market cap of $2.00 million. It offers consulting services in the areas of IT services, IT security, knowledge management, and audit and management consulting. It currently has negative earnings. The company's IT services include IT consulting services comprising IT architecture, GIS systems, outsourcing services, database development/data warehousing, and project management/team leadership; application development; systems integration; and Web presence.