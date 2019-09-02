Shaw Communications (SJR) Valuation Declined While Intact Investment Management Has Raised Stake; Mcclain Value Management Has Trimmed Position in Triumph Group New (TGI) as Market Value Rose

Mcclain Value Management Llc decreased its stake in Triumph Group Inc New (TGI) by 22.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcclain Value Management Llc sold 40,843 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.04% . The institutional investor held 139,020 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.65 million, down from 179,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcclain Value Management Llc who had been investing in Triumph Group Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $20.78. About 308,180 shares traded. Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) has risen 19.36% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.36% the S&P500. Some Historical TGI News: 19/03/2018 – Triumph Achieves Elite Supplier Status from Lockheed Martin RMS; 10/05/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP EXPECTS TO PAY 17% TAX RATE FOR FY 2019; 14/05/2018 – TRIUMPH REACHED PACTS TO DIVEST THREE BUSINESSES; 24/05/2018 – TGI Fridays owner Electra Private Equity set for sale; 24/05/2018 – TGI Fridays owner Electra explores assets sale; 10/05/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP BEGINS QUARTERLY EARNINGS WEBCAST; 10/05/2018 – Triumph Group 4Q Loss $298.8M; 16/04/2018 – TROVAGENE: PCM-075, FLT3 INHIBITORS COMBO SHOWED 97.3% TGI; 25/04/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP INC – UNDER TERMS TRIUMPH AEROSPACE STRUCTURES’ BUSINESS BASED OUT OF GEORGIA WILL CONTINUE PRODUCTION OF COMPOSITE PARTS FOR 787; 20/04/2018 – TGI (Targeted Granzyme B Immunotherapy) Poster Presented at the 2018 AACR Annual Meeting

Intact Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Shaw Communications Inc (SJR) by 15.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intact Investment Management Inc bought 217,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% . The institutional investor held 1.62M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.88 million, up from 1.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Shaw Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $19.01. About 521,058 shares traded or 31.45% up from the average. Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) has declined 5.04% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.04% the S&P500. Some Historical SJR News: 12/04/2018 – Life Cross Training Announces Expansion of Novel Human Performance Platform with Global Law Firm, Seyfarth Shaw; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS NAMES KIRAN MAZUMDAR-SHAW LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 27/03/2018 – Advertising for a good cause: Shaw’s donation enables veterans; 21/05/2018 – SCINTILLA COMMERCIAL & CREDIT LTD SCCL.BO – CO TO CONSIDER APPOINTMENT OF SUNIT SHAW AS CFO; 17/04/2018 – Bank of Queensland Target Price Cut 13% to A$11.30/Share by Shaw & Partners; 08/05/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – JEFF SHAW PROMOTED TO CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER AND CO-PRESIDENT; 15/05/2018 – D E Shaw & Company LP Exits Position in Electro Scientific; 27/03/2018 – Advertising for a good cause: Shaw’s donation enables veterans; 04/05/2018 – Future Announces the Appointment of Christine Shaw as Managing Director & Senior Vice President, B2B; 16/05/2018 – HALL CHADWICK- · RICHARD ALBARRAN, BRENT KIJURINA AND CAMERON SHAW APPOINTED AS VOLUNTARY ADMINISTRATORS OF CAPITAL MINING

Analysts await Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, up 50.00% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.4 per share. TGI’s profit will be $30.03 million for 8.66 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Triumph Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.43% EPS growth.

Mcclain Value Management Llc, which manages about $543.84M and $72.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) by 61,057 shares to 351,942 shares, valued at $6.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold TGI shares while 51 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 49.01 million shares or 0.91% less from 49.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Grp accumulated 400,740 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Pnc Svcs Gp Inc owns 102,892 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Rock Point Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 3% or 335,013 shares in its portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement, a New York-based fund reported 100,881 shares. Moreover, State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has 0% invested in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI). Raymond James And Assocs reported 136,401 shares. Jane Street Gru Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0% invested in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) for 80,371 shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv reported 14,445 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan accumulated 0.05% or 15,000 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Inc holds 0% or 376,109 shares in its portfolio. Captrust Fin Advsrs holds 0% in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) or 513 shares. Stifel Fincl Corp reported 0.01% in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc holds 76,014 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Grp (Ca) holds 0% or 32 shares in its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 860,000 shares.

