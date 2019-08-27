Shaw Communications (SJR) Shares Declined While Scotia Capital Has Lowered Its Position; Hwg Holdings LP Has Lowered Holding in Garmin LTD Com Chf10.00 (GRMN) by $1.93 Million as Market Value Declined

Scotia Capital Inc decreased its stake in Shaw Communications Inc (SJR) by 1.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scotia Capital Inc sold 37,054 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% . The institutional investor held 2.27 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.15 million, down from 2.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scotia Capital Inc who had been investing in Shaw Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $18.93. About 288,927 shares traded. Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) has declined 5.04% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.04% the S&P500. Some Historical SJR News: 12/03/2018 – Oakworth Capital Bank Adds Jennifer Shaw as Associate Managing Director, Talent and Leadership Development; 14/05/2018 – CRG: $57M SALE OF BUILD-TO-SUIT FOR SHAW INDUSTRIES IN SAVANNAH; 16/03/2018 – THOR MINING : WON’T PROCEED W/ WESTERN SHAW AT THIS TIME; 04/05/2018 – Future Announces the Appointment of Christine Shaw as Managing Director & Senior Vice President, B2B; 22/05/2018 – Shaw Communications Completes Its First Successful 5G Technical Trials; 18/04/2018 – Alumina Target Price Raised to A$3.40 a Share by Shaw & Partners; 28/03/2018 – Shaw Communications Applauds Government’s Pro-Competitive Decision for 600 MHz Spectrum Auction; 12/04/2018 – SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.33; 13/03/2018 – RPT-GAYLIN HOLDINGS LTD – APPOINTS KYLE ARNOLD SHAW JR AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 12/04/2018 – Canada’s Shaw Communications posts loss on restructuring charges

Hwg Holdings Lp decreased its stake in Garmin Ltd Com Chf10.00 (GRMN) by 90.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hwg Holdings Lp sold 22,481 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.84% . The institutional investor held 2,332 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $201,000, down from 24,813 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hwg Holdings Lp who had been investing in Garmin Ltd Com Chf10.00 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $78.96. About 811,805 shares traded. Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) has risen 26.96% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical GRMN News: 18/04/2018 – Garmin® introduces the Edge® 130 – a compact GPS bike computer designed for use on any ride; 13/03/2018 – NORDEA ROLLS OUT PAYMENT SOLUTION FOR FITBIT, GARMIN SMARTWATCH; 03/05/2018 – Introducing inReach® Mini from Garmin®, a small but mighty two-way satellite communicator for any adventure; 02/05/2018 – GARMIN 1Q REV. $711M, EST. $669.0M; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® introduces the Edge® 520 Plus — a GPS cycling computer with advanced navigation and connected features; 18/04/2018 – The Varia™ RTL510 rearview radar from Garmin® helps cyclists stand out, day or night and on any ride; 02/05/2018 – GARMIN RMAINTAINS 2018 FORECAST FOR REVENUE, PRO FORMA EPS; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® hosts second Connect IQ™ Developer Summit, announces Connect IQ 3.0 with new apps from Trailforks, Yelp, iHeartRadio; 08/03/2018 – GARMIN – ANNOUNCED TACTIX CHARLIE, A GPS WEARABLE THAT COMBINES TACTICAL FUNCTIONALITY WITH NAVIGATION AND FITNESS TRAINING; 06/03/2018 Garmin® grows Connext® wireless cockpit connectivity portfolio

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 26 investors sold GRMN shares while 133 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 80.85 million shares or 0.32% more from 80.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pennsylvania Trust Company reported 52,694 shares. Ameritas Investment Partners holds 0.01% or 2,306 shares. Hussman Strategic Advisors holds 15,000 shares. Vident Advisory Ltd Llc accumulated 47,499 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership has invested 0.08% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has 2 shares. Northern has invested 0.03% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Moreover, Select Equity LP has 0% invested in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). San Francisco Sentry Group (Ca) has invested 0% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Highland Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 22,000 shares stake. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.06% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Voya Investment Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Shelton Capital Mngmt reported 0.03% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Dupont Management holds 0.01% or 7,078 shares in its portfolio. Fjarde Ap holds 0.03% or 28,664 shares.

Hwg Holdings Lp, which manages about $100.21 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Clc by 851 shares to 853 shares, valued at $1.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intuit Com (NASDAQ:INTU) by 25,210 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,213 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ).

Scotia Capital Inc, which manages about $7.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM) by 17,474 shares to 2.14 million shares, valued at $99.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IEF) by 61,987 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,819 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

