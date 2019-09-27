Shaw Communications (SJR) Shareholder Natixis Has Raised Stake by $1.69 Million; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position Has Raised by Camelot Portfolios Llc

Natixis increased its stake in Shaw Communications Inc (SJR) by 387.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Natixis bought 84,528 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% . The institutional investor held 106,344 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.18M, up from 21,816 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Natixis who had been investing in Shaw Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $19.58. About 190,611 shares traded. Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) has declined 5.04% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.04% the S&P500. Some Historical SJR News: 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS – APPOINTS KIRAN MAZUMDAR SHAW AS LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR OF BOARD; 12/04/2018 – SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC – VDP RELATED COST REDUCTIONS IN FISCAL 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $48 MLN; 13/03/2018 – GAYLIN HOLDINGS LTD – APPOINTS KYLE ARNOLD SHAW JR AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 12/04/2018 – CROWD MOBILE LTD CM8.AX – CHRISTIAN SHAW WILL CEASE EMPLOYMENT WITH CO AS CFO; 28/03/2018 – Shaw Communications Applauds Government’s Pro-Competitive Decision for 600 MHz Spectrum Auction; 25/04/2018 – Review: In Shaw’s `Saint Joan,’ a Sane and Sensible Martyr; 12/04/2018 – Shaw Communications Posts 2Q Restructuring Charge of C$417M; 12/04/2018 – SHAW COMMUNICATIONS – REMAINS ON TRACK TO MEET ITS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 12/03/2018 – Oakworth Capital Bank Adds Jennifer Shaw as Associate Managing Director, Talent and Leadership Development; 12/04/2018 – Canada’s Shaw Communications posts loss on restructuring charges

Camelot Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 93.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camelot Portfolios Llc bought 4,575 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 9,490 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.33M, up from 4,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camelot Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $129.38. About 6.44 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 03/05/2018 – Adventures by Disney Debuts All-New Japan Vacation, Robust Line-up of Worldwide ltineraries in 2019; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: Disney is ramping up its plans to challenge Netflix; 09/05/2018 – Disney: Expect a Fight to Keep the Fox Deal — Barrons.com; 10/05/2018 – A regulatory filing last month showed Fox initially chose Disney over Comcast in part over fear of regulatory challenges; 07/03/2018 – There’s not only a lot of action in the Disney-Marvel blockbuster Black Panther, there are important wealth lessons, too; 18/05/2018 – Fast Company: Can Disney/Pixar find a #MeToo middle ground with a John Lasseter comeback?; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It May Top Disney’s Bid for Fox Entertainment; 02/05/2018 – FB, DIS: .@CassidyHubbarth discusses the ESPN partnership with Facebook’s Global Strategy and & Investment Lead Adam Berger: FB Anthology combines culture, community and relevance; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY:FAVREAU TO PRODUCE DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER `STAR WARS’ SERIES; 14/03/2018 – Walt Disney unveils shake up to focus on streaming services

Natixis, which manages about $12.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gentex Corp (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 164,897 shares to 235,703 shares, valued at $5.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apartment Invt & Mgmt Co by 11,207 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,902 shares, and cut its stake in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (NYSE:CM).

Camelot Portfolios Llc, which manages about $349.26M and $241.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd &I (RNP) by 19,341 shares to 376,307 shares, valued at $8.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 23,135 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,846 shares, and cut its stake in Indexiq Etf Tr (ROOF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 10 holds 35,120 shares or 1.06% of its portfolio. Sterneck Capital Limited Liability invested in 2,724 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Alesco Advsr Limited Com holds 0.02% or 2,405 shares. Moreover, Windward Cap Management Com Ca has 3.06% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Meristem Family Wealth Ltd has invested 0.42% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Community Bancorporation Of Raymore has 3,238 shares. The Ohio-based Sequoia Advisors has invested 0.18% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Burt Wealth Advsrs reported 0.3% stake. Lenox Wealth Management reported 8,788 shares. Hendershot Investments Incorporated accumulated 44,013 shares or 2.02% of the stock. Amer Rech invested 0.04% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Family Management owns 30,463 shares. 78,098 were accumulated by Pictet And Cie (Europe). Waverton Inv Ltd owns 14,650 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Management reported 0.4% stake.

