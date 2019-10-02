Shaw Communications (SJR) Shareholder Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Upped Position; As Biogen (BIIB) Shares Rose, Bank Of The West Has Decreased Position

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Shaw Communications Inc (SJR) by 2530.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc bought 109,695 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% . The institutional investor held 114,030 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.33 million, up from 4,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Shaw Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $19.62. About 343,295 shares traded. Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) has declined 5.04% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.04% the S&P500. Some Historical SJR News: 16/05/2018 – HALL CHADWICK- · RICHARD ALBARRAN, BRENT KIJURINA AND CAMERON SHAW APPOINTED AS VOLUNTARY ADMINISTRATORS OF CAPITAL MINING; 12/04/2018 – Life Cross Training Announces Expansion of Novel Human Performance Platform with Global Law Firm, Seyfarth Shaw; 08/05/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – JEFF SHAW PROMOTED TO CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER AND CO-PRESIDENT; 14/05/2018 – CRG: $57M SALE OF BUILD-TO-SUIT FOR SHAW INDUSTRIES IN SAVANNAH; 17/04/2018 – Bank of Queensland Target Price Cut 13% to A$11.30/Share by Shaw & Partners; 12/04/2018 – CROWD MOBILE LTD CM8.AX – CHRISTIAN SHAW WILL CEASE EMPLOYMENT WITH CO AS CFO; 28/03/2018 – Shaw Communications Applauds Government’s Pro-Competitive Decision for 600 MHz Spectrum Auction; 12/04/2018 – SHAW COMMUNICATIONS 2Q REV. CONT OPS C$1.36B, EST. C$1.26B; 22/05/2018 – Shaw Communications Completes Its First Successful 5G Technical Trials; 12/03/2018 – Oakworth Capital Bank Adds Jennifer Shaw as Associate Managing Director, Talent and Leadership Development

Bank Of The West decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 72.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of The West sold 9,335 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 3,502 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $819,000, down from 12,837 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of The West who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $5.62 during the last trading session, reaching $227.2. About 1.81M shares traded or 33.32% up from the average. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 10/04/2018 – AveXis sells on Novartis approach; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Idec 1Q EPS $5.54; 15/05/2018 – Bridgewater Adds Biogen, Exits Costco, Buys More Newfield: 13F; 07/03/2018 – EMA – PRELIMINARY REVIEW OF EVIDENCE INDICATES IMMUNE REACTIONS OBSERVED IN REPORTED CASES MAY BE LINKED TO USE OF ZINBRYTA; 11/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Biogen and the badly needed gene therapy acquisition that got away; 23/04/2018 – BIOGEN: SHINE DATA ILLUSTRATES SPINRAZA’S LONGER-TERM BENEFITS; 05/04/2018 – Biogen, Samsung Bioepis in Settlement With AbbVie on Humira Biosimilar in Europe; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC BIIB.O SAYS LOWER-THAN-EXPECTED U.S. UPTAKE OF SPINRAZA OFFSET BY STRONGER-THAN-ANTICIPATED PERFORMANCE OUTSIDE U.S. – CONF. CALL; 20/04/2018 – DJ Biogen Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BIIB); 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN 1Q ADJ EPS $6.05, EST. $5.92

More notable recent Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Freedom Mobile Goes Live in Eight More Cities, Making It Possible for Even More Western Canadians to Enjoy Increased Choice and Affordability – GlobeNewswire” on August 28, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “More Canadians Get Access to Affordable Plans and an Abundance of Data as Freedom Mobile Expands Into Eastern Ontario – GlobeNewswire” published on March 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mmm! Got To Love These Dips – New Position – Seeking Alpha” on April 28, 2019. More interesting news about Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “3 Dividend Stocks Yielding up to 8.1% That Pay Monthly – The Motley Fool Canada” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Shaw Communications: Still A Value Buy After Earnings – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 10, 2019.

Bank Of The West, which manages about $851.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 3,665 shares to 90,288 shares, valued at $11.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 5,563 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,601 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC).

More notable recent Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Biogen study stopped on safety concerns – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Should You Buy The Drop In Biogen? – Seeking Alpha” published on March 21, 2019, Fool.com published: “A Biotech Set to Dominate the Next 20 Years – The Motley Fool” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Biogen Inc. (BIIB) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Biogen announces leadership changes – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 01, 2019.

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $8.24 earnings per share, up 11.35% or $0.84 from last year’s $7.4 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.52 billion for 6.89 P/E if the $8.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $9.15 actual earnings per share reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.95% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 82 investors sold BIIB shares while 316 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 153.48 million shares or 6.01% less from 163.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Morgan Stanley reported 498,215 shares. Associated Banc holds 0.02% or 1,874 shares. Gabelli Funds Lc holds 0.02% or 16,000 shares in its portfolio. Oakbrook Ltd Liability Company holds 6,576 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 2,850 shares. 113,466 are owned by Argent Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com. Palladium Prtnrs Limited Liability holds 20,287 shares. Sigma Planning invested in 0.01% or 969 shares. Main Street Rech Ltd Liability Corp owns 6,350 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Forbes J M & Llp reported 3,009 shares stake. 646,767 are held by Pictet Asset Limited. Moreover, Asset Management One Communications has 0.13% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 111,205 shares. Moreover, Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has 0% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 3,909 shares. Allstate holds 0.06% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) or 14,552 shares. Park Avenue Securities Ltd Company reported 903 shares stake.