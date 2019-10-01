Shaw Communications (SJR) Shareholder Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Increased Position; Kt (KT) Holder Segantii Capital Management LTD Has Increased Its Position by $42.76 Million as Share Price Declined

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Shaw Communications Inc (SJR) by 2530.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc bought 109,695 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% . The institutional investor held 114,030 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.33M, up from 4,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Shaw Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $19.67. About 153,733 shares traded. Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) has declined 5.04% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.04% the S&P500. Some Historical SJR News: 12/03/2018 – Oakworth Capital Bank Adds Jennifer Shaw as Associate Managing Director, Talent and Leadership Development; 14/05/2018 – CRG – ANNOUNCED SALE OF ITS 1 MLN SQUARE FOOT BUILD-TO-SUIT FACILITY IN SAVANNAH, GEORGIA FOR SHAW INDUSTRIES GROUP TO GRIFFIN CAPITAL CO FOR $57 MLN; 12/04/2018 – SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC – IN SELECT FUNCTIONS, DETERMINED THAT SOME EMPLOYEES THAT ACCEPTED VDP PACKAGE WILL TRANSITION OVER A 24-MONTH PERIOD; 11/04/2018 – COLORADO RESOURCES – 2 OF CO’S DIRECTOR NOMINEES, CECIL BOND AND ROBERT SHAW, PRESIDENT & CEO, WILL BE INCLUDED ON SLATE OF FIVE DIRECTOR NOMINEES; 12/04/2018 – Canada’s Shaw Communications posts loss on restructuring charges; 12/04/2018 – SHAW COMMUNICATIONS 2Q REV. CONT OPS C$1.36B, EST. C$1.26B; 12/04/2018 – SHAW COMMUNICATIONS – REMAINS ON TRACK TO MEET ITS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 12/04/2018 – Shaw Communications 2Q Loss C$164M; 12/04/2018 – Shaw Communications 2Q Rev C$1.36B; 15/05/2018 – D E Shaw Buys New 1.8% Position in Fossil

Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Kt Corp (KT) by 552.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought 3.56 million shares as the company’s stock declined 1.91% . The hedge fund held 4.21 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $52.14 million, up from 645,261 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Kt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $11.24. About 409,527 shares traded. KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) has declined 12.46% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical KT News: 15/04/2018 – S.Korean police to question KT Corp chairman over suspicious payments to lawmakers; 09/04/2018 – Tokyo game developer Meleap ties up with South Korea’s KT; 23/05/2018 – KT Showcases 5G Innovation at the World IT Show 2018; 02/04/2018 – Keysight Technologies, KT Corporation Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Collaborate on 5G New Radio Technology; 22/03/2018 South Korea’s KT to launch 5G service for businesses next March; 02/05/2018 – KT Corp. 1Q Rev KRW5.710T Vs KRW5.612T; 02/05/2018 – KT CORP 1Q PARENT NET 316.8B WON; 02/05/2018 – KT CORP 1Q PARENT OPER PROFIT 305B WON; 02/05/2018 – KT CORP 1Q OPER PROFIT 397.1B WON, EST. 380.72B WON; 14/05/2018 – KT Builds Africa’s 1st Nationwide LTE Network in Rwanda

Segantii Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd by 300,000 shares to 225,000 shares, valued at $1.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enable Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:ENBL) by 140,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 190,000 shares, and cut its stake in Dish Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.55, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 34 investors sold KT shares while 52 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 140.95 million shares or 0.07% more from 140.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 19,864 were reported by Boston Advisors Ltd Llc. Amg Natl Tru Savings Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) for 782,568 shares. Wellington Mgmt Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership has 2.80 million shares. Us Fincl Bank De holds 0.02% of its portfolio in KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) for 713,629 shares. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase & has 0% invested in KT Corporation (NYSE:KT). Moreover, Ajo LP has 0.05% invested in KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) for 704,901 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership stated it has 0% in KT Corporation (NYSE:KT). Cwm Limited Com invested in 280 shares. Lmr Ptnrs Llp has invested 0.83% in KT Corporation (NYSE:KT). Moreover, Wells Fargo Mn has 0.03% invested in KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) for 9.17 million shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Com has 0% invested in KT Corporation (NYSE:KT). Carroll Financial Assocs Inc reported 2,091 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Fin invested in 0% or 28,953 shares. 170 are owned by Whittier Trust. Caxton Associates Lp has 13,957 shares.