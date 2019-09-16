Shaw Communications (SJR) Share Value Declined While Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Upped Its Position; Seabridge Investment Advisors Trimmed Its Cf Industries Holdings (CF) Stake as Stock Rose

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Shaw Communications Inc (SJR) by 2530.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc bought 109,695 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% . The institutional investor held 114,030 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.33M, up from 4,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Shaw Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $20.01. About 289,009 shares traded. Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) has declined 5.04% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.04% the S&P500. Some Historical SJR News: 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Jeff Shaw Promoted to Chief Operating Officer and Co-President; 17/04/2018 – Bank of Queensland Target Price Cut 13% to A$11.30/Share by Shaw & Partners; 12/04/2018 – Is Shaw About to Become the Fourth Member of Canada’s Big Three?; 12/03/2018 – Oakworth Capital Bank Adds Jennifer Shaw as Associate Managing Director, Talent and Leadership Development; 03/04/2018 – Lucas Shaw: Breaking: CBS has submitted its bid to acquire/merge with Viacom, owner of MTV and Comedy Central. The offer calls; 01/05/2018 – New Yale® YK™ and Shaw-Box® SK™ Hoists Offer Industry-Leading Technology and Safety; 11/04/2018 – COLORADO RESOURCES – 2 OF CO’S DIRECTOR NOMINEES, CECIL BOND AND ROBERT SHAW, PRESIDENT & CEO, WILL BE INCLUDED ON SLATE OF FIVE DIRECTOR NOMINEES; 19/03/2018 – ITV.com (GB): Football rumours: Could Luke Shaw be closer to the exit at Old Trafford after latest Mourinho exchange; 07/05/2018 – Griffin Cap Essential Asset REIT Completes Acquisition of the Shaw Distribution Center – Northport Building C; 12/04/2018 – SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC – IN SELECT FUNCTIONS, DETERMINED THAT SOME EMPLOYEES THAT ACCEPTED VDP PACKAGE WILL TRANSITION OVER A 24-MONTH PERIOD

Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cf Industries Holdings Inc (CF) by 40.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc sold 39,309 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The institutional investor held 58,567 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.74 million, down from 97,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cf Industries Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $49.91. About 2.20 million shares traded. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has risen 12.76% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CF News: 03/05/2018 – CF EXPECTS FAIRLY STABLE DEMAND, SIMILAR VOLUMES VS LAST YEAR; 21/05/2018 – Winton Adds Flir, Exits CF Industries, Cuts Air Products: 13F; 09/05/2018 – CF Industries Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 02/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES STILL SEES FY CAPEX $400M TO $450.0M; 03/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES SAYS A LOT OF AMMONIA HAS MOVED IN PAST 10 DAYS; 30/05/2018 – CF Industries at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 17/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES SAYS IRAN SANCTIONS COULD HAVE IMPACT ON UREA; 15/05/2018 – Adage Capital Partners GP LLC Exits Position in CF Industries; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE REDUCED CF, INXN, EFX, NEWR, GOOG IN 1Q: 13F

More notable recent Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Shaw Announces Third Quarter and Year-To-Date Fiscal 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on June 27, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Shaw Doubles Down With Faster Speeds Across Western Canada – GlobeNewswire” published on November 29, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Shaw Declares Dividend Payable on Preferred Shares – GlobeNewswire” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Shaw Provides Income While You Wait – Seeking Alpha” published on January 06, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Freedom Mobile Launches Wireless Services in Nanaimo, Offering Affordable, Data-Rich Plans on Fast LTE Network – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.78 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 42 investors sold CF shares while 169 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 194.15 million shares or 0.59% less from 195.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Glenmede Tru Na reported 0.01% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Pnc Financial Ser Gp reported 29,765 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cls Investments Ltd Com stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Bessemer Gp has 100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Group Ltd has invested 0% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Natl Bank Of New York Mellon Corp invested 0.13% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Schroder Management Grp has 9,653 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Neuberger Berman Group Incorporated Limited Co reported 0% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Gotham Asset Ltd Liability Company holds 0.13% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) or 172,941 shares. Voya Mgmt Ltd Company invested in 0.01% or 104,012 shares. Moreover, Shine Advisory has 0.01% invested in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) for 475 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) for 2,075 shares. State Street has 11.41M shares. Guardian Life Commerce Of America reported 0% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Peconic Prns Llc invested in 0.37% or 40,000 shares.

More important recent CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “CF Industries Holdings (NYSE:CF) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “What Did CF Industries Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:CF) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance”, Streetinsider.com published: “CF Industries Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences – StreetInsider.com” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 04, 2019.