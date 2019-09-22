Shaw Communications (SJR) Market Valuation Declined While Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Boosted Position by $2.19 Million; Alley Company Has Raised Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC) Position by $474,324; Market Value Rose

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Shaw Communications Inc (SJR) by 2530.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc bought 109,695 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% . The institutional investor held 114,030 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.33 million, up from 4,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Shaw Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $20.11. About 445,380 shares traded or 11.58% up from the average. Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) has declined 5.04% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.04% the S&P500. Some Historical SJR News: 19/03/2018 – ITV.com (GB): Football rumours: Could Luke Shaw be closer to the exit at Old Trafford after latest Mourinho exchange; 12/04/2018 – Shaw Communications Posts 2Q Restructuring Charge of C$417M; 12/04/2018 – Shaw Declares Monthly Dividends; 28/03/2018 – Shaw Communications Applauds Government’s Pro-Competitive Decision for 600 MHz Spectrum Auction; 01/05/2018 – New Yale® YK™ and Shaw-Box® SK™ Hoists Offer Industry-Leading Technology and Safety; 12/04/2018 – CROWD MOBILE LTD CM8.AX – CHRISTIAN SHAW WILL CEASE EMPLOYMENT WITH CO AS CFO; 12/03/2018 Shaw Academy Recognised on Inc 500 Listing; 12/04/2018 – SHAW COMMUNICATIONS 2Q REV. CONT OPS C$1.36B, EST. C$1.26B; 07/05/2018 – Griffin Cap Essential Asset REIT Completes Acquisition of the Shaw Distribution Center – Northport Building C; 03/04/2018 – Lucas Shaw: Breaking: CBS has submitted its bid to acquire/merge with Viacom, owner of MTV and Comedy Central. The offer calls

Alley Company Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC) by 9.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alley Company Llc bought 10,092 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 117,613 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.57 million, up from 107,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alley Company Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $214.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $48.63. About 30.45M shares traded or 54.94% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 08/05/2018 – Valero Energy Corporation Will Attend The Wells Fargo West Coast Energy Conference; 13/04/2018 – Calamos Adds Humana, Exits Expedia, Cuts Wells Fargo: 13F; 05/05/2018 – MUNGER SAYS DEMOCRATIC CONTROL OF CONGRESS WILL LEAD TO SINGLE-PAYER HEALTHCARE, WHICH WOULD BE BAD FOR PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGERS; 07/05/2018 – PPG Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Allegion at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS DURACELL BUSINESS SHOULD BE EARNING MORE MONEY; 24/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO WFC.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.39/SHR; 26/04/2018 – BWX Technologies at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 24/04/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address Wells Fargo Industrials Conference; 02/04/2018 – Couchbase Receives 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide

Alley Company Llc, which manages about $325.81 million and $353.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2,155 shares to 31,916 shares, valued at $8.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

