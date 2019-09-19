Shaw Communications (SJR) Holder Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Has Upped Position by $2.19 Million; Lowes Cos (LOW) Stake Increased by Willingdon Wealth Management

Willingdon Wealth Management increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 81.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willingdon Wealth Management bought 11,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 25,472 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.57M, up from 14,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $112.6. About 2.18 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 06/03/2018 – RBA GOVERNOR PHILIP LOWE COMMENTS IN SYDNEY Q&A SESSION; 30/03/2018 – US News: Negative Sentiment May Be Positive for Lowe’s; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s same-store sales miss estimates; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Dow snaps 8-day winning streak; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Expects to Add About 10 Home-Improvement, Hardware Stores in FY18; 23/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE BUILDS ABOUT $1B STAKE IN LOWE’S: CNBC/DJ; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s names J.C. Penney’s Marvin Ellison as CEO; 23/03/2018 – Lowe’s Declares Dividend of 41c; 23/05/2018 – ACKMAN IS SAID NOT CURRENTLY SEEKING LOWE’S BOARD SEAT: CNBC; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS TAX NOT ONLY FACTOR IN INVESTMENT DECISIONS

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Shaw Communications Inc (SJR) by 2530.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc bought 109,695 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% . The institutional investor held 114,030 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.33M, up from 4,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Shaw Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $20.21. About 261,608 shares traded. Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) has declined 5.04% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.04% the S&P500. Some Historical SJR News: 13/03/2018 – BREAK: Parliament says it’s dealing with another “potential situation involving a suspicious substance” – sources say incident is ongoing in Norman Shaw building, same as scare over suspicious substance yesterday; 12/04/2018 – Shaw Communications 2Q Rev C$1.36B; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS – APPOINTS KIRAN MAZUMDAR SHAW AS LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR OF BOARD; 28/03/2018 – Shaw Communications Applauds Government’s Pro-Competitive Decision for 600 MHz Spectrum Auction; 03/04/2018 – Lucas Shaw: Breaking: CBS has submitted its bid to acquire/merge with Viacom, owner of MTV and Comedy Central. The offer calls; 08/05/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – JEFF SHAW PROMOTED TO CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER AND CO-PRESIDENT; 12/04/2018 – CROWD MOBILE LTD CM8.AX – CHRISTIAN SHAW WILL CEASE EMPLOYMENT WITH CO AS CFO; 12/03/2018 – Oakworth Capital Bank Adds Jennifer Shaw as Associate Managing Director, Talent and Leadership Development; 12/03/2018 Shaw Academy Recognised on Inc 500 Listing; 11/04/2018 – COLORADO RESOURCES – 2 OF CO’S DIRECTOR NOMINEES, CECIL BOND AND ROBERT SHAW, PRESIDENT & CEO, WILL BE INCLUDED ON SLATE OF FIVE DIRECTOR NOMINEES

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. Shares for $23,725 were bought by WARDELL LISA W. 10,000 shares were bought by Ellison Marvin R, worth $950,538 on Friday, May 24.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 57 investors sold LOW shares while 432 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 565.48 million shares or 2.26% less from 578.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. S&Co Incorporated has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). S&T Bank & Trust Pa has 14,025 shares. Fayez Sarofim And Com, Texas-based fund reported 7,758 shares. Kornitzer Cap Ks holds 0.03% or 19,398 shares. Rosenbaum Jay D holds 1.06% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 5,561 shares. American Interest Group Incorporated owns 0.12% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 286,460 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 130,499 shares. Golub Ltd Company owns 2,500 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Field And Main Bancorporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Sumitomo Life accumulated 25,415 shares. Nuwave Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 7 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co owns 1.08M shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Greenwood Gearhart reported 12,339 shares. Gradient Limited Co reported 95,597 shares stake. Waddell Reed Fincl, a Kansas-based fund reported 798,660 shares.

Willingdon Wealth Management, which manages about $239.04M and $430.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 12,421 shares to 4,248 shares, valued at $1.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 182,829 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,808 shares, and cut its stake in Fidelity Comwlth Tr (ONEQ).

More notable recent Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Cannabis Stocks to Buy Today – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “StockBeat: Altria Shares Hit 52-Week Low After India Bans E-Cigarettes – Yahoo Finance” published on September 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why You Should Care About SM Energy Companyâ€™s (NYSE:SM) Low Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Lowe’s Companies, Inc.’s (NYSE:LOW) ROE Of 73% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Breakfast: How Low Will The Fed Go? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 18, 2019.