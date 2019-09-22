Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE)

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) and Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) have been rivals in the CATV Systems for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shaw Communications Inc. 20 0.00 N/A 1.14 17.25 Integrated Media Technology Limited 9 0.00 N/A -0.58 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Shaw Communications Inc. and Integrated Media Technology Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 has Shaw Communications Inc. and Integrated Media Technology Limited’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shaw Communications Inc. 0.00% 13.1% 5% Integrated Media Technology Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Shaw Communications Inc. and Integrated Media Technology Limited are owned by institutional investors at 61% and 0.04% respectively. Insiders held roughly 13.2% of Shaw Communications Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 88% of Integrated Media Technology Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Shaw Communications Inc. -0.31% -4.25% -2.59% -2.78% -5.04% 8.24% Integrated Media Technology Limited 0.6% -16.63% -42.4% 11.12% -44.69% 16.8%

For the past year Shaw Communications Inc. was less bullish than Integrated Media Technology Limited.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Shaw Communications Inc. beats Integrated Media Technology Limited.

Shaw Communications Inc. operates as a diversified communications company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Consumer, Business Network Services, Business Infrastructure Services, and Wireless segments. The Consumer segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi and phone, and satellite video services. The Business Network Services segment provides data networking, video, voice, and Internet services through a national fiber-optic backbone network; and satellite video and fleet tracking services. The Business Infrastructure Services segment provides data center colocation, cloud, and managed services. The Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communications services. The company was formerly known as Shaw Cable systems Ltd. and changed its name to Shaw Communications Inc. in May 1993. Shaw Communications Inc. was founded in 1966 and is based in Calgary, Canada.