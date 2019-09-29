Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR) EPS Estimated At $0.27; Jones Lang Lasalle (JLL) Has 0.98 Sentiment

Analysts expect Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) to report $0.27 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 10.00% from last quarter’s $0.3 EPS. SJR’s profit would be $139.28M giving it 18.16 P/E if the $0.27 EPS is correct. After having $0.33 EPS previously, Shaw Communications Inc.’s analysts see -18.18% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $19.61. About 296,113 shares traded. Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) has declined 5.04% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.04% the S&P500. Some Historical SJR News: 12/04/2018 – SHAW COMMUNICATIONS 2Q REV. CONT OPS C$1.36B, EST. C$1.26B; 07/05/2018 – Griffin Capital Essential Asset REIT Completes Acquisition of The Shaw Distribution Center – Northport Building C; 27/03/2018 – Advertising for a good cause: Shaw’s donation enables veterans; 16/03/2018 – THOR MINING : WON’T PROCEED W/ WESTERN SHAW AT THIS TIME; 15/05/2018 – D E Shaw Buys New 1.8% Position in Fossil; 22/05/2018 – Shaw Communications Completes Its First Successful 5G Technical Trials; 12/04/2018 – SHAW COMMUNICATIONS – REMAINS ON TRACK TO MEET ITS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 12/04/2018 – SHAW CONFIRMS IT REMAINS ON TRACK TO MEET FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 17/04/2018 – Bank of Queensland Target Price Cut 13% to A$11.30/Share by Shaw & Partners; 28/03/2018 – Shaw Communications Applauds Government’s Pro-Competitive Decision for 600 MHz Spectrum Auction

Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (JLL) investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.65, from 1.63 in 2019Q1. The ratio worsened, as 145 investment professionals increased and opened new equity positions, while 148 reduced and sold holdings in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 41.06 million shares, up from 40.69 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Jones Lang Lasalle Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 2 to 3 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 37 Reduced: 111 Increased: 101 New Position: 44.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a financial and professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.18 billion. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, project and development management/construction, capital markets, property management, corporate finance, real estate investment banking/merchant banking, energy and sustainability services, research, facility management outsourcing, strategic consulting, technology solutions, advisory services, investment management, tenant representation, lease administration, transaction management, logistics and supply-chain management, valuations, mortgage origination and servicing, and value recovery and receivership services. It has a 13.7 P/E ratio. The firm also provides investment management services to institutional and retail investors, including high-net-worth individuals.

Generation Investment Management Llp holds 4.13% of its portfolio in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated for 4.26 million shares. Marlowe Partners Lp owns 46,777 shares or 3.8% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. has 2.81% invested in the company for 95,612 shares. The New York-based Junto Capital Management Lp has invested 2.72% in the stock. Long Pond Capital Lp, a New York-based fund reported 513,873 shares.

Analysts await Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.73 EPS, down 9.60% or $0.29 from last year’s $3.02 per share. JLL’s profit will be $140.64 million for 12.76 P/E if the $2.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.94 actual EPS reported by Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.14% negative EPS growth.