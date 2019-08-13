Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR) At $19.29 Forms Top; Pentwater Capital Management LP Decreased Its Esperion Therapeutics Ne (ESPR) Stake

Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR) formed multiple top with $20.25 target or 5.00% above today’s $19.29 share price. Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR) has $9.96B valuation. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $19.29. About 348,020 shares traded. Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) has declined 5.04% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.04% the S&P500. Some Historical SJR News: 25/04/2018 – Review: In Shaw’s `Saint Joan,’ a Sane and Sensible Martyr; 28/03/2018 – Shaw Communications Applauds Government’s Pro-Competitive Decision for 600 MHz Spectrum Auction; 14/05/2018 – CRG Announces $57 million Sale of Build-to-Suit for Shaw Industries Group in Savannah; 12/04/2018 – Shaw Declares Monthly Dividends; 28/03/2018 – Shaw Communications Applauds Government’s Pro-Competitive Decision for 600 MHz Spectrum Auction; 11/05/2018 – Burgundy Asset Buys New 1.1% Position in Shaw Communications; 15/05/2018 – D E Shaw Buys New 1.8% Position in Fossil; 13/03/2018 – GAYLIN HOLDINGS LTD – APPOINTS KYLE ARNOLD SHAW JR AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 12/04/2018 – SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC – DOES NOT ANTICIPATE FULL-YEAR TBT RESTRUCTURING COSTS TO EXCEED $450 MLN; 16/05/2018 – HALL CHADWICK- · RICHARD ALBARRAN, BRENT KIJURINA AND CAMERON SHAW APPOINTED AS VOLUNTARY ADMINISTRATORS OF CAPITAL MINING

Pentwater Capital Management Lp decreased Esperion Therapeutics Inc Ne (ESPR) stake by 0.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pentwater Capital Management Lp sold 10,800 shares as Esperion Therapeutics Inc Ne (ESPR)’s stock declined 5.50%. The Pentwater Capital Management Lp holds 2.48 million shares with $99.43 million value, down from 2.49M last quarter. Esperion Therapeutics Inc Ne now has $1.01B valuation. The stock decreased 1.91% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $36.99. About 332,381 shares traded. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) has declined 7.61% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.61% the S&P500. Some Historical ESPR News: 04/05/2018 – Esperion to Participate in Fireside Chat at the Deutsche Bank 43rd Annual Health Care Conference; 14/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (ESPR); 07/03/2018 – Esperion: 12-week Study Met Its Primary Endpoint With LDL-C Lowering Totaling 28 %; 02/05/2018 – Esperion Therapeutics Cash and Cash Equivalents and Investment Securities Available-For-Sale Totaled $239.6M at March 31; 07/05/2018 – Esperion Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (ESPR) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 24/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 6, 2018 (ESPR); 22/05/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Investor Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Esperion Therapeutics, Inc; 10/04/2018 – Esperion Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Conference May 8; 14/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Esperion

Analysts await Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, down 10.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.3 per share. SJR’s profit will be $139.40 million for 17.86 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual earnings per share reported by Shaw Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.18% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Esperion (ESPR) Q2 Loss Wider Than Expected, Revenues Beat – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Monday Option Activity: ITW, ESPR, TEAM – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Esperion Therapeutics Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Esperion Provides Bempedoic Acid Franchise Development Program Updates; Reports Second Quarter Financial Results – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Esperion to Present at the BTIG Biotechnology Conference – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering Esperion (NASDAQ:ESPR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Esperion had 10 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, March 13. The firm has “Buy” rating by Northland Capital given on Friday, March 1. J.P. Morgan upgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Wednesday, March 13 report. The stock of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Stifel Nicolaus. Chardan Capital Markets maintained the shares of ESPR in report on Thursday, March 14 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Cowen & Co.