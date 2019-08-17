Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR) At $19.24 Forms Top; SEIKO EPSON SUWA ORDINARY SHARES J (SEKEF) Shorts Up By 6.21%

SEIKO EPSON CORP SUWA ORDINARY SHARES J (OTCMKTS:SEKEF) had an increase of 6.21% in short interest. SEKEF’s SI was 1.85 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 6.21% from 1.74M shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 18459 days are for SEIKO EPSON CORP SUWA ORDINARY SHARES J (OTCMKTS:SEKEF)’s short sellers to cover SEKEF’s short positions. It closed at $14.83 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR) formed multiple top with $20.01 target or 4.00% above today’s $19.24 share price. Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR) has $9.93B valuation. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $19.24. About 231,162 shares traded. Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) has declined 5.04% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.04% the S&P500. Some Historical SJR News: 11/05/2018 – Burgundy Asset Buys New 1.1% Position in Shaw Communications; 14/05/2018 – CRG – ANNOUNCED SALE OF ITS 1 MLN SQUARE FOOT BUILD-TO-SUIT FACILITY IN SAVANNAH, GEORGIA FOR SHAW INDUSTRIES GROUP TO GRIFFIN CAPITAL CO FOR $57 MLN; 14/05/2018 – CRG Announces $57 million Sale of Build-to-Suit for Shaw Industries Group in Savannah; 12/04/2018 – SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC – ANTICIPATED ANNUALIZED SAVINGS RELATED TO VDP, EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $215 MLN AND WILL BE FULLY REALIZED IN FISCAL 2020; 12/03/2018 Shaw Academy Recognised on Inc 500 Listing; 15/05/2018 – D E Shaw Buys New 1.8% Position in Fossil; 03/04/2018 – Lucas Shaw: Breaking: CBS has submitted its bid to acquire/merge with Viacom, owner of MTV and Comedy Central. The offer calls; 12/04/2018 – SHAW COMMUNICATIONS 2Q REV. CONT OPS C$1.36B, EST. C$1.26B; 12/04/2018 – Shaw Communications Posts 2Q Restructuring Charge of C$417M; 22/05/2018 – Shaw Communications Completes Its First Successful 5G Technical Trials

Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, makes, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, wearable and industrial products, and other businesses in Japan, the United States, China, and internationally. The company has market cap of $4.59 billion. The Company’s Printing Solutions segment provides inkjet printers, serial impact dot matrix printers, page printers, color image scanners, large-format inkjet printers, industrial inkjet printing systems, printers for use in POS systems, label printers and related consumables, office papermaking systems, personal computers, and others. It has a 12.23 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Visual Communications segment develops, makes, and sells 3LCD projectors for business, education, and the home markets; high-temperature polysilicon TFT LCD panels for 3LCD projectors; and smart eyewear.

Analysts await Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.27 EPS, down 10.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.3 per share. SJR’s profit will be $139.39M for 17.81 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual EPS reported by Shaw Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.18% negative EPS growth.