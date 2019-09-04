Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR) At $19.14 Forms Top; 0 Analysts Are Bullish BB&T (BBT) Last Week

Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR) formed multiple top with $20.86 target or 9.00% above today’s $19.14 share price. Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR) has $9.87B valuation. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $19.14. About 251,312 shares traded. Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) has declined 5.04% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.04% the S&P500. Some Historical SJR News: 12/04/2018 – Life Cross Training Announces Expansion of Novel Human Performance Platform with Global Law Firm, Seyfarth Shaw; 12/04/2018 – Shaw Communications 2Q Loss C$164M; 27/03/2018 – Advertising for a good cause: Shaw’s donation enables veterans; 04/05/2018 – Future Announces the Appointment of Christine Shaw as Managing Director & Senior Vice President, B2B; 12/04/2018 – SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC – VDP RELATED COST REDUCTIONS IN FISCAL 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $48 MLN; 12/04/2018 – SHAW CONFIRMS IT REMAINS ON TRACK TO MEET FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 27/03/2018 – Advertising for a good cause: Shaw’s donation enables veterans; 08/05/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – JEFF SHAW PROMOTED TO CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER AND CO-PRESIDENT; 14/05/2018 – CRG: $57M SALE OF BUILD-TO-SUIT FOR SHAW INDUSTRIES IN SAVANNAH; 01/05/2018 – New Yale® YK™ and Shaw-Box® SK™ Hoists Offer Industry-Leading Technology and Safety

Among 3 analysts covering BB&T (NYSE:BBT), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. BB&T has $56 highest and $50.5000 lowest target. $52.17's average target is 11.71% above currents $46.7 stock price.

The stock decreased 1.99% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $46.7. About 6.06 million shares traded or 39.35% up from the average. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – QTR-END RISK BASED COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 RATIO 10.2 PCT VS 10.3 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 06/04/2018 – BB&T: Terms Not Disclosed, Transaction Seen Closing 3; 06/04/2018 – Regions Financial Agrees to Sell Insurance Business to BB&T Insurance Holdings; 25/05/2018 – BB&T CORP: FILES FOR MIXED SECURITIES OFFERING; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Net Charge-Offs $145M; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.44%; 08/05/2018 – BB&T at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Taxable-Equivalent Net Interest Income $1.66B; 06/04/2018 – BB&T Insurance Holdings To Acquire Regions Insurance Group; 25/05/2018 – BB&T CORP SAYS CO MAY FROM TIME TO TIME OFFER SENIOR MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, SERIES G, AND SUBORDINATED MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, SERIES H – SEC FILING

BB&T Corporation operates as a financial holding firm that provides various banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, and individuals. The company has market cap of $34.99 billion. It operates in six divisions: Community Banking, Residential Mortgage Banking, Dealer Financial Services, Specialized Lending, Insurance Services, and Financial Services. It has a 11.56 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold BB&T Corporation shares while 258 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 507.19 million shares or 5.73% more from 479.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank Of Nova Scotia invested 0.03% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Olstein Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 75,000 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management Limited Partnership accumulated 42,621 shares. Assetmark Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Verity & Verity Ltd Llc has invested 2.17% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Azimuth Mgmt Ltd Com invested 0.11% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Rampart Limited has invested 0.13% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). National Asset Management reported 10,180 shares. Crawford Invest Counsel Incorporated reported 0.02% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Private Na holds 0.09% or 9,756 shares. Cleararc Inc has invested 0.16% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Bb&T Secs Limited Co accumulated 422,971 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Lmr Ptnrs Llp has invested 0.07% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Charter Trust has invested 0.04% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Brinker Capital holds 0.22% or 126,548 shares.