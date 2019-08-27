Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR) At $18.93 Forms Top; Maxar Technologies (MAXR) Shorts Lowered By 6.54%

Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR) formed multiple top with $20.26 target or 7.00% above today’s $18.93 share price. Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR) has $9.77B valuation. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $18.93. About 288,927 shares traded. Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) has declined 5.04% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.04% the S&P500. Some Historical SJR News: 12/04/2018 – Canada’s Shaw Communications posts loss on restructuring charges; 30/04/2018 – Cincinnati Bengals Draft Hometown Pick, The Motz Group and Shaw Sports Turf, to Deliver a High-Performance Synthetic Turf Syste; 07/05/2018 – Griffin Cap Essential Asset REIT Completes Acquisition of the Shaw Distribution Center – Northport Building C; 12/04/2018 – Life Cross Training Announces Expansion of Novel Human Performance Platform with Global Law Firm, Seyfarth Shaw; 12/04/2018 – SHAW COMMUNICATIONS 2Q REV. CONT OPS C$1.36B, EST. C$1.26B; 15/05/2018 – D E Shaw & Company LP Exits Position in Electro Scientific; 12/03/2018 – Oakworth Capital Bank Adds Jennifer Shaw as Associate Managing Director, Talent and Leadership Development; 07/05/2018 – Griffin Capital Essential Asset REIT Completes Acquisition of The Shaw Distribution Center – Northport Building C; 12/04/2018 – Shaw Communications 2Q Rev C$1.36B; 04/05/2018 – Future Announces the Appointment of Christine Shaw as Managing Director & Senior Vice President, B2B

Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) had a decrease of 6.54% in short interest. MAXR's SI was 10.11M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 6.54% from 10.81 million shares previously. With 2.25M avg volume, 5 days are for Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR)'s short sellers to cover MAXR's short positions. The SI to Maxar Technologies Inc's float is 35.61%. The stock increased 2.28% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $6.74. About 847,952 shares traded. Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) has declined 85.78% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 85.78% the S&P500.

Maxar Technologies Ltd., a communications and information company, provides operational solutions to commercial and government organizations worldwide. The company has market cap of $401.68 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Communications, and Surveillance and Intelligence. It currently has negative earnings. The Communications segment offers solutions for the delivery of a range of services, including television and radio distribution, broadband Internet, and mobile communications.

More notable recent Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Is Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance" on August 16, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: "Maxar Technologies Ltd. (MAXR) Secures 4-Yr Global EGD Contract by US Government for On-Demand Access to Mission-Ready Satellite Imagery – StreetInsider.com" published on August 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Connecting The Dots On Maxar's Deleveraging Process – Seeking Alpha" on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) were released by: Business.Financialpost.com and their article: "Maxar Technologies Awarded Four-Year Global EGD Contract by the U.S. Government for On-Demand Access to Mission-Ready Satellite Imagery – Financial Post" published on August 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com's news article titled: "MDA chosen for two Canadian Space Agency contracts – Seeking Alpha" with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Analysts await Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.27 EPS, down 10.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.3 per share. SJR’s profit will be $139.39 million for 17.53 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual EPS reported by Shaw Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.18% negative EPS growth.