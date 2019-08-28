Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR) and Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Comparison side by side

As CATV Systems companies, Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) and Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shaw Communications Inc. 20 0.00 N/A 1.14 17.25 Liberty Global Plc 26 1.60 N/A 0.77 34.64

Table 1 demonstrates Shaw Communications Inc. and Liberty Global Plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Liberty Global Plc appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Shaw Communications Inc. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Shaw Communications Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shaw Communications Inc. 0.00% 13.1% 5% Liberty Global Plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.72 shows that Shaw Communications Inc. is 28.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Liberty Global Plc is 50.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.5 beta.

Liquidity

Shaw Communications Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, Liberty Global Plc’s Current Ratio is 0.4 and has 0.4 Quick Ratio. Shaw Communications Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Liberty Global Plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Shaw Communications Inc. and Liberty Global Plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Shaw Communications Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Liberty Global Plc 1 0 3 2.75

Meanwhile, Liberty Global Plc’s average price target is $29.88, while its potential upside is 15.77%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Shaw Communications Inc. and Liberty Global Plc are owned by institutional investors at 61% and 92.6% respectively. Insiders held 13.2% of Shaw Communications Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.6% of Liberty Global Plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Shaw Communications Inc. -0.31% -4.25% -2.59% -2.78% -5.04% 8.24% Liberty Global Plc -4.24% -2.77% 0.45% 12.2% -2.31% 24.98%

For the past year Shaw Communications Inc. has weaker performance than Liberty Global Plc

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Liberty Global Plc beats Shaw Communications Inc.

Shaw Communications Inc. operates as a diversified communications company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Consumer, Business Network Services, Business Infrastructure Services, and Wireless segments. The Consumer segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi and phone, and satellite video services. The Business Network Services segment provides data networking, video, voice, and Internet services through a national fiber-optic backbone network; and satellite video and fleet tracking services. The Business Infrastructure Services segment provides data center colocation, cloud, and managed services. The Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communications services. The company was formerly known as Shaw Cable systems Ltd. and changed its name to Shaw Communications Inc. in May 1993. Shaw Communications Inc. was founded in 1966 and is based in Calgary, Canada.