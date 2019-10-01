Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR) and Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Comparing side by side

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) and Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) compete against each other in the CATV Systems sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shaw Communications Inc. 20 7.02 467.74M 1.14 17.25 Liberty Global Plc 27 1.28 615.76M 0.77 34.64

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Shaw Communications Inc. and Liberty Global Plc. Liberty Global Plc seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Shaw Communications Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Shaw Communications Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Liberty Global Plc, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Shaw Communications Inc. and Liberty Global Plc’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shaw Communications Inc. 2,390,086,867.65% 13.1% 5% Liberty Global Plc 2,322,746,133.53% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.72 beta indicates that Shaw Communications Inc. is 28.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Liberty Global Plc has beta of 1.5 which is 50.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Shaw Communications Inc. is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.7. The Current Ratio of rival Liberty Global Plc is 0.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.4. Shaw Communications Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Liberty Global Plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Shaw Communications Inc. and Liberty Global Plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Shaw Communications Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Liberty Global Plc 2 1 1 2.25

Liberty Global Plc on the other hand boasts of a $28.13 consensus price target and a 13.66% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 61% of Shaw Communications Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 92.6% of Liberty Global Plc are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 13.2% of Shaw Communications Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.6% are Liberty Global Plc’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Shaw Communications Inc. -0.31% -4.25% -2.59% -2.78% -5.04% 8.24% Liberty Global Plc -4.24% -2.77% 0.45% 12.2% -2.31% 24.98%

For the past year Shaw Communications Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Liberty Global Plc.

Summary

On 8 of the 14 factors Shaw Communications Inc. beats Liberty Global Plc.

Shaw Communications Inc. operates as a diversified communications company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Consumer, Business Network Services, Business Infrastructure Services, and Wireless segments. The Consumer segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi and phone, and satellite video services. The Business Network Services segment provides data networking, video, voice, and Internet services through a national fiber-optic backbone network; and satellite video and fleet tracking services. The Business Infrastructure Services segment provides data center colocation, cloud, and managed services. The Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communications services. The company was formerly known as Shaw Cable systems Ltd. and changed its name to Shaw Communications Inc. in May 1993. Shaw Communications Inc. was founded in 1966 and is based in Calgary, Canada.