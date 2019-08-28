Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR) and DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) Contrasting side by side

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) and DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) have been rivals in the CATV Systems for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shaw Communications Inc. 20 0.00 N/A 1.14 17.25 DISH Network Corporation 35 1.20 N/A 2.94 11.51

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. DISH Network Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Shaw Communications Inc. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Shaw Communications Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than DISH Network Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shaw Communications Inc. 0.00% 13.1% 5% DISH Network Corporation 0.00% 18.4% 5.1%

Volatility & Risk

Shaw Communications Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 28.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.72 beta. DISH Network Corporation’s 1.41 beta is the reason why it is 41.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Shaw Communications Inc. are 0.8 and 0.7. Competitively, DISH Network Corporation has 0.7 and 0.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Shaw Communications Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than DISH Network Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Shaw Communications Inc. and DISH Network Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Shaw Communications Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 DISH Network Corporation 1 0 2 2.67

Meanwhile, DISH Network Corporation’s consensus price target is $41, while its potential upside is 22.61%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Shaw Communications Inc. and DISH Network Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 61% and 0% respectively. About 13.2% of Shaw Communications Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 1.3% of DISH Network Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Shaw Communications Inc. -0.31% -4.25% -2.59% -2.78% -5.04% 8.24% DISH Network Corporation -18.53% -12.87% -2.34% 14.01% 10.55% 35.6%

For the past year Shaw Communications Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than DISH Network Corporation.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors DISH Network Corporation beats Shaw Communications Inc.

Shaw Communications Inc. operates as a diversified communications company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Consumer, Business Network Services, Business Infrastructure Services, and Wireless segments. The Consumer segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi and phone, and satellite video services. The Business Network Services segment provides data networking, video, voice, and Internet services through a national fiber-optic backbone network; and satellite video and fleet tracking services. The Business Infrastructure Services segment provides data center colocation, cloud, and managed services. The Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communications services. The company was formerly known as Shaw Cable systems Ltd. and changed its name to Shaw Communications Inc. in May 1993. Shaw Communications Inc. was founded in 1966 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. It operates through two segments, DISH and Wireless. The company provides video services under the DISH brand. It also offers programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming. In addition, the company provides access to movies and TV shows via TV or Internet-connected tablets, smartphones, and computers; and dishanywhere.com and mobile applications for smartphones and tablets to view authorized content, search program listings, and remotely control certain features. Further, it offers Sling TV services, including Sling Orange, Sling Blue, Sling International, and Sling Latino services that require an Internet connection and are available on streaming-capable devices, such as TVs, tablets, computers, game consoles, and smart phones primarily to consumers who do not subscribe to traditional satellite and cable pay-TV services. Additionally, the company satellite broadband and wireline broadband services under the dishNET brand, as well as wireline voice services; and has wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. As of December 31, 2016, it had 13.671 million Pay-TV subscribers. The company offers receiver systems and programming through direct sales channels, small satellite retailers, direct marketing groups, local and regional consumer electronics stores, nationwide retailers, and telecommunications companies. DISH Network Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.