Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR) Analysts See $0.27 EPS; Wexford Capital LP Has Cut Its Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Position

Wexford Capital Lp decreased Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) stake by 11.15% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Wexford Capital Lp sold 133,590 shares as Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD)’s stock rose 3.47%. The Wexford Capital Lp holds 1.06M shares with $30.72 million value, down from 1.20 million last quarter. Enterprise Prods Partners L now has $64.05 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $29.26. About 3.56 million shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 10/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners Raises Distribution to 42.75c Vs. 42.25c; 29/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281322 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS OPERATING MIDSTREAM PIPELINE WARD COUNTY; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Products, Navigator Terminal Will Have Capacity to Export About 2.2 B Pounds of Ethylene/Year; 04/05/2018 – Energy Transfer Partners, Enterprise Products Partners Form Joint Venture to Restore Service on Old Ocean Pipeline; 02/05/2018 – Enterprise Begins Service at Orla Natural Gas Processing Plant in the Delaware Basin; 21/04/2018 – DJ Enterprise Products Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPD)

Analysts expect Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) to report $0.27 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 10.00% from last quarter’s $0.3 EPS. SJR’s profit would be $139.29M giving it 18.48 P/E if the $0.27 EPS is correct. After having $0.33 EPS previously, Shaw Communications Inc.’s analysts see -18.18% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $19.96. About 342,114 shares traded. Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) has declined 5.04% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.04% the S&P500. Some Historical SJR News: 12/04/2018 – SHAW CONFIRMS IT REMAINS ON TRACK TO MEET FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 12/04/2018 – Is Shaw About to Become the Fourth Member of Canada’s Big Three?; 01/05/2018 – New Yale® YK™ and Shaw-Box® SK™ Hoists Offer Industry-Leading Technology and Safety; 12/04/2018 – Canada’s Shaw Communications posts loss on restructuring charges; 12/04/2018 – CROWD MOBILE LTD CM8.AX – CHRISTIAN SHAW WILL CEASE EMPLOYMENT WITH CO AS CFO; 13/03/2018 – BREAK: Parliament says it’s dealing with another “potential situation involving a suspicious substance” – sources say incident is ongoing in Norman Shaw building, same as scare over suspicious substance yesterday; 12/04/2018 – SHAW COMMUNICATIONS 2Q ADJ. OPER INCOME C$501M, EST. C$502.6M; 15/05/2018 – D E Shaw & Company LP Exits Position in Lazydays Holdings; 16/03/2018 – THOR MINING : WON’T PROCEED W/ WESTERN SHAW AT THIS TIME; 08/05/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – JEFF SHAW PROMOTED TO CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER AND CO-PRESIDENT

Wexford Capital Lp increased Constellium Nv (NYSE:CSTM) stake by 128,802 shares to 458,135 valued at $4.60 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Acacia Communications Inc stake by 87,800 shares and now owns 122,530 shares. World Wrestling Entmt Inc (NYSE:WWE) was raised too.

More notable recent Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Top Dividend Stocks With Yields Over 5% – The Motley Fool” on September 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Enterprise Products Partners: A Long-Term Stud Is A Short-Term Dud – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy Now – The Motley Fool” on September 22, 2019. More interesting news about Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: Enbridge vs. Enterprise Products Partners – The Motley Fool” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Energy Transfer Investors Should Be Excited About 2020 – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 14, 2019.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $150,000 activity. Brasseux Murray E had bought 5,000 shares worth $150,000 on Friday, August 2.

Among 5 analysts covering Enterprise Prods Partners (NYSE:EPD), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Enterprise Prods Partners has $3700 highest and $32 lowest target. $34.80’s average target is 18.93% above currents $29.26 stock price. Enterprise Prods Partners had 7 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Buy” on Wednesday, April 3. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, August 1 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 50 investors sold EPD shares while 249 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 754.76 million shares or 0.55% less from 758.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Interstate National Bank holds 0.06% or 10,100 shares in its portfolio. Plancorp Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.86% or 75,451 shares. Brookfield Asset reported 14.99 million shares. Wespac Limited holds 14,568 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Syntal Prtnrs Limited Company reported 15,858 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc holds 10.01% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) or 1.03 million shares. Leuthold Group Ltd Liability has 0.06% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 15,784 shares. Hilton Mgmt Limited Company owns 3.09% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 783,045 shares. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc owns 33,914 shares. Baldwin Invest Mgmt Llc has 103,641 shares for 0.86% of their portfolio. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 17,063 shares or 0.05% of the stock. 72,652 were reported by Ameritas Invest Prtn. Signaturefd Limited owns 10,446 shares. Valley Advisers accumulated 25,573 shares. 11,610 were accumulated by Miracle Mile Limited Liability.

Analysts await Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.53 earnings per share, up 3.92% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.51 per share. EPD’s profit will be $1.16 billion for 13.80 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by Enterprise Products Partners L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.64% negative EPS growth.

Shaw Communications Inc. operates as a diversified communications firm in Canada and the United States. The company has market cap of $10.30 billion. The firm operates through Consumer, Business Network Services, Business Infrastructure Services, and Wireless divisions. It has a 269.73 P/E ratio. The Consumer segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi and phone, and satellite video services.