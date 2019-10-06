Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR) Analysts See $0.27 EPS; DUOS TECHNOLOGIES GROUP (DUOT) Shorts Decreased By 96.55%

DUOS TECHNOLOGIES GROUP INC (OTCMKTS:DUOT) had a decrease of 96.55% in short interest. DUOT’s SI was 200 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 96.55% from 5,800 shares previously. It closed at $0.51 lastly. It is down 0.00% since October 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) to report $0.27 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 10.00% from last quarter's $0.3 EPS. SJR's profit would be $139.28 million giving it 18.33 P/E if the $0.27 EPS is correct. After having $0.33 EPS previously, Shaw Communications Inc.'s analysts see -18.18% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $19.8. About 356,484 shares traded. Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) has declined 5.04% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.04% the S&P500.

Shaw Communications Inc. operates as a diversified communications firm in Canada and the United States. The company has market cap of $10.21 billion. The firm operates through Consumer, Business Network Services, Business Infrastructure Services, and Wireless divisions. It has a 267.57 P/E ratio. The Consumer segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi and phone, and satellite video services.

More notable recent Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Shaw Communications Inc. Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2019 Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on September 11, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “Warning: These 3 Great Dividends Are in Danger – The Motley Fool Canada” published on October 05, 2019, Fool.ca published: “How Much Is the Telus Corporation (TSX:T) Dividend Worth? – The Motley Fool Canada” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Shaw Declares Dividend Payable on Preferred Shares – GlobeNewswire” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Shaw Communications Earnings: SJR Stock Dips Despite Q2 Beat – Investorplace.com” with publication date: April 09, 2019.