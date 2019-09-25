Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR) Analysts See $0.27 EPS; 2 Analysts Covering Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF)

Among 3 analysts covering Cliffs Natural Resources (NYSE:CLF), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Cliffs Natural Resources has $1400 highest and $800 lowest target. $9.33’s average target is 28.69% above currents $7.25 stock price. Cliffs Natural Resources had 6 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $800 target in Wednesday, September 4 report. As per Wednesday, September 11, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. Credit Suisse upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Friday, April 26 report. On Monday, September 23 the stock rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral”. See Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) latest ratings:

23/09/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $14.0000 New Target: $8.0000 Downgrade

11/09/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform Old Target: $14.0000 New Target: $12.0000 Maintain

04/09/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Old Target: $10.0000 New Target: $8.0000 Maintain

08/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

26/04/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $13.0000 New Target: $14.0000 Upgrade

28/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

Analysts expect Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) to report $0.27 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 10.00% from last quarter’s $0.3 EPS. SJR’s profit would be $139.29M giving it 18.66 P/E if the $0.27 EPS is correct. After having $0.33 EPS previously, Shaw Communications Inc.’s analysts see -18.18% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $20.15. About 724,762 shares traded or 79.70% up from the average. Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) has declined 5.04% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.04% the S&P500. Some Historical SJR News: 13/03/2018 – BREAK: Parliament says it’s dealing with another “potential situation involving a suspicious substance” – sources say incident is ongoing in Norman Shaw building, same as scare over suspicious substance yesterday; 30/04/2018 – Cincinnati Bengals Draft Hometown Pick, The Motz Group and Shaw Sports Turf, to Deliver a High-Performance Synthetic Turf Syste; 03/04/2018 – Lucas Shaw: Breaking: CBS has submitted its bid to acquire/merge with Viacom, owner of MTV and Comedy Central. The offer calls; 16/05/2018 – HALL CHADWICK- · RICHARD ALBARRAN, BRENT KIJURINA AND CAMERON SHAW APPOINTED AS VOLUNTARY ADMINISTRATORS OF CAPITAL MINING; 12/04/2018 – Is Shaw About to Become the Fourth Member of Canada’s Big Three?; 12/04/2018 – CROWD MOBILE LTD CM8.AX – CHRISTIAN SHAW WILL CEASE EMPLOYMENT WITH CO AS CFO; 12/03/2018 – Oakworth Capital Bank Adds Jennifer Shaw as Associate Managing Director, Talent and Leadership Development; 14/05/2018 – CRG: $57M SALE OF BUILD-TO-SUIT FOR SHAW INDUSTRIES IN SAVANNAH; 15/05/2018 – D E Shaw & Company LP Exits Position in Lazydays Holdings; 10/05/2018 – ULTRA PETROLEUM – GARLAND SHAW, CFO, AND GARRETT SMITH, GENERAL COUNSEL, WILL NOT BE RELOCATING TO COLORADO

Shaw Communications Inc. operates as a diversified communications firm in Canada and the United States. The company has market cap of $10.40 billion. The firm operates through Consumer, Business Network Services, Business Infrastructure Services, and Wireless divisions. It has a 272.3 P/E ratio. The Consumer segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi and phone, and satellite video services.

More notable recent Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “6 Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” on September 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Shaw Communications Inc. Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2019 Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on September 11, 2019, Fool.ca published: “3 Stocks That Are Perfect for Your TFSA – The Motley Fool Canada” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Shaw Provides Dividend Rate Notice for Cumulative Redeemable Floating Rate Class 2 Preferred Shares, Series B – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Freedom Mobile Goes Live in Eight More Cities, Making It Possible for Even More Western Canadians to Enjoy Increased Choice and Affordability – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

More notable recent Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cleveland-Cliffs: Capital Allocation – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cleveland-Cliffs: Answers To Recent Questions – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cleveland-Cliffs: Misunderstood And Underpriced – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) CEO Lourenco Goncalves on Annual Credit Suisse Basic Materials Conference Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 10, 2019.