Shaw Communications Class B (SJR) Stock Declined While Parnassus Investments Has Raised Holding; As Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) Share Price Rose, Pioneer Investment Management Trimmed Its Holding

Pioneer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) by 32.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Investment Management Inc sold 475,712 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The institutional investor held 1.01M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.76M, down from 1.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $54.19. About 1.30M shares traded or 18.95% up from the average. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Common Equity Tier 1 Cap Ratio 11.8; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE C$9,467 MLN VS C$8,473 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 14/04/2018 – Computer Nerd: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey -; 24/05/2018 – RBC and TD Show Mortgage Strength Amid Monetary and Regulatory Changes; 12/04/2018 – Talend Connect 2018: New Speakers Include AstraZeneca, Royal Caribbean & TD Bank; 05/03/2018 PRICED: TD BANK EU1.25B 1/2023 COVERED MS -5; 05/03/2018 – TD BANK GROUP ANNOUNCES INCREASE TO NVCC PREFERRED SHARE ISSUE; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK 2Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 09/03/2018 – 12th Annual Power of Women Luncheon Honoring Kim Davis, National Hockey League, Ellen Patterson, TD Bank, and Margaret M. Smyth; 26/03/2018 – nCino Brings Commercial Banking Transformation to TD Bank

Parnassus Investments increased its stake in Shaw Communications Inc. Class B (SJR) by 6.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parnassus Investments bought 147,763 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% . The institutional investor held 2.47M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.54M, up from 2.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parnassus Investments who had been investing in Shaw Communications Inc. Class B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $19.01. About 521,058 shares traded or 31.45% up from the average. Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) has declined 5.04% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.04% the S&P500. Some Historical SJR News: 12/04/2018 – Shaw Communications 2Q Rev C$1.36B; 11/05/2018 – Burgundy Asset Buys New 1.1% Position in Shaw Communications; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS – APPOINTS KIRAN MAZUMDAR SHAW AS LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR OF BOARD; 25/04/2018 – Review: In Shaw’s `Saint Joan,’ a Sane and Sensible Martyr; 12/04/2018 – Shaw Communications 2Q Loss/Shr C$0.33; 15/05/2018 – D E Shaw Buys New 1.8% Position in Fossil; 04/05/2018 – Future Announces the Appointment of Christine Shaw as Managing Director & Senior Vice President, B2B; 12/04/2018 – SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC – IN SELECT FUNCTIONS, DETERMINED THAT SOME EMPLOYEES THAT ACCEPTED VDP PACKAGE WILL TRANSITION OVER A 24-MONTH PERIOD; 12/04/2018 – SHAW COMMUNICATIONS 2Q ADJ. OPER INCOME C$501M, EST. C$502.6M; 07/05/2018 – Griffin Cap Essential Asset REIT Completes Acquisition of the Shaw Distribution Center – Northport Building C

Analysts await The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $1.29 earnings per share, up 3.20% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.25 per share. TD’s profit will be $2.34 billion for 10.50 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.34 actual earnings per share reported by The Toronto-Dominion Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.73% negative EPS growth.

