Shaw Communications Class B (SJR) Stake Held by Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd; Jvl Advisors Increases Stake in Encana (ECA)

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd increased its stake in Shaw Communications Inc. Class B (SJR) by 236.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd bought 1.15M shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% . The institutional investor held 1.63M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.94 million, up from 485,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd who had been investing in Shaw Communications Inc. Class B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $19.15. About 155,921 shares traded. Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) has declined 5.04% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.04% the S&P500. Some Historical SJR News: 12/04/2018 – Shaw Declares Monthly Dividends; 21/05/2018 – SCINTILLA COMMERCIAL & CREDIT LTD SCCL.BO – CO TO CONSIDER APPOINTMENT OF SUNIT SHAW AS CFO; 30/04/2018 – Cincinnati Bengals Draft Hometown Pick, The Motz Group and Shaw Sports Turf, to Deliver a High-Performance Synthetic Turf Syste; 12/04/2018 – SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC – IN SELECT FUNCTIONS, DETERMINED THAT SOME EMPLOYEES THAT ACCEPTED VDP PACKAGE WILL TRANSITION OVER A 24-MONTH PERIOD; 22/05/2018 – Shaw Communications Completes Its First Successful 5G Technical Trials; 12/04/2018 – Is Shaw About to Become the Fourth Member of Canada’s Big Three?; 13/03/2018 – GAYLIN HOLDINGS LTD – APPOINTS KYLE ARNOLD SHAW JR AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 14/05/2018 – CRG: $57M SALE OF BUILD-TO-SUIT FOR SHAW INDUSTRIES IN SAVANNAH; 12/04/2018 – SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC – VDP RELATED COST REDUCTIONS IN FISCAL 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $48 MLN; 16/05/2018 – HALL CHADWICK- · RICHARD ALBARRAN, BRENT KIJURINA AND CAMERON SHAW APPOINTED AS VOLUNTARY ADMINISTRATORS OF CAPITAL MINING

Jvl Advisors Llc increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jvl Advisors Llc bought 1.56M shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The hedge fund held 4.63M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.51M, up from 3.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jvl Advisors Llc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $0.065 during the last trading session, reaching $4.355. About 8.79M shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES EXECUTING FULL BUYBACK PROGRAM; 29/03/2018 – ENCANA CORP SAYS ON MARCH 28, ENTERED INTO A FIRST AMENDING AGREEMENT, TO ITS RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF JULY 16, 2015 – SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Encana To Ba1; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA BEGINS FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 02/04/2018 – Keyera Corp. Will Provide Encana With Processing Services Under a Competitive Fee-For-Service Arrangement; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES FY CAPEX $1.8B TO $1.9B; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy Keane Group, Sell Encana in Energy: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Encana 1Q Net $151M; 28/03/2018 – Encana Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Encana Skirts North American Pipeline Messes for Stronger Prices

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd, which manages about $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thomson Reuters Corporation by 50,288 shares to 342,072 shares, valued at $20.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waste Connections Inc by 43,428 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 546,164 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS).

