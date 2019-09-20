Shaw Communications Class B (SJR) Shareholder Pcj Investment Counsel LTD Lowered Holding; Regions Financial New (RF) Shareholder Oakworth Capital Lowered Its Stake as Stock Value Rose

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd decreased its stake in Shaw Communications Inc. Class B (SJR) by 37.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd sold 618,787 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% . The institutional investor held 1.01M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.68M, down from 1.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd who had been investing in Shaw Communications Inc. Class B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $20.17. About 225,563 shares traded. Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) has declined 5.04% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.04% the S&P500. Some Historical SJR News: 12/04/2018 – SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC – DOES NOT ANTICIPATE FULL-YEAR TBT RESTRUCTURING COSTS TO EXCEED $450 MLN; 27/03/2018 – Advertising for a good cause: Shaw’s donation enables veterans; 12/04/2018 – SHAW REPORTS 2Q RESTRUCTURING CHARGE OF $417M; 01/05/2018 – New Yale® YK™ and Shaw-Box® SK™ Hoists Offer Industry-Leading Technology and Safety; 10/05/2018 – ULTRA PETROLEUM – GARLAND SHAW, CFO, AND GARRETT SMITH, GENERAL COUNSEL, WILL NOT BE RELOCATING TO COLORADO; 30/04/2018 – Cincinnati Bengals Draft Hometown Pick, The Motz Group and Shaw Sports Turf, to Deliver a High-Performance Synthetic Turf Syste; 12/04/2018 – SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC – IN SELECT FUNCTIONS, DETERMINED THAT SOME EMPLOYEES THAT ACCEPTED VDP PACKAGE WILL TRANSITION OVER A 24-MONTH PERIOD; 12/04/2018 – Is Shaw About to Become the Fourth Member of Canada’s Big Three?; 12/04/2018 – SHAW COMMUNICATIONS 2Q REV. CONT OPS C$1.36B, EST. C$1.26B; 13/03/2018 – GAYLIN HOLDINGS LTD – APPOINTS KYLE ARNOLD SHAW JR AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN

Oakworth Capital Inc decreased its stake in Regions Financial Corp New (RF) by 48.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakworth Capital Inc sold 58,867 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The institutional investor held 63,103 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $943,000, down from 121,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc who had been investing in Regions Financial Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $16.12. About 7.97M shares traded. Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has declined 15.36% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.36% the S&P500. Some Historical RF News: 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY NET CHARGE-OFFS DECREASED 9 BASIS POINTS, AND 11 BASIS POINTS ON AN ADJUSTED BASIS; 25/04/2018 – Regions Financial Corp. Names John Turner CEO Effective July 2, 2018; Grayson Hall To Serve As Executive Chairman; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTR-END TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO 11.9% VS 11.9% AT PREVIOUS QTR-END; 12/04/2018 – Birmingham BJ: Experts: Regions not alone in selling off insurance assets; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY NET CHARGE-OFFS TOTALED $84 MLN COMPARED TO $63 MLN IN PREVIOUS QUARTER; 19/04/2018 – Regions Bank Named 2018 Gallup Great Workplace Award Winner for the Fourth Consecutive Year; 12/04/2018 – Regions Bank Announces Agreement and Investment in Mortgage Fintech Lender Price; 21/03/2018 – REGIONS BANK – INCREASING ITS PRIME LENDING RATE TO 4.75 PERCENT FROM 4.50 PERCENT; 27/04/2018 – REGIONS BANK – ANNOUNCED INTEGRATION OF ITS AFFORDABLE HOUSING BUSINESSES INTO ONE DIVISION; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS SEES GAIN ON SALE OF INSURANCE UNIT OF $200M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 44 investors sold RF shares while 173 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 693.98 million shares or 1.01% less from 701.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) for 674 shares. Royal London Asset reported 381,724 shares. Highland Management Lc reported 391,804 shares stake. Barclays Pcl, United Kingdom-based fund reported 1.83 million shares. Commerce Financial Bank owns 24,028 shares. Federated Investors Pa holds 10.35M shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. 249,322 are owned by Sirios Capital Ltd Partnership. American Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 18,805 shares. First Western Cap Mngmt Communications reported 17,078 shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd Com reported 2.15 million shares. Moreover, Daiwa Grp Inc Inc has 0.01% invested in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Fifth Third Savings Bank reported 42,902 shares stake. Ftb Advisors Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Pzena Inv Ltd Liability Co accumulated 4.85M shares. Moreover, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And has 0.52% invested in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) for 377,984 shares.

Oakworth Capital Inc, which manages about $524.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,438 shares to 82,747 shares, valued at $16.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Russell 1000 Growth (IWF) by 16,948 shares in the quarter, for a total of 421,766 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Long (VCLT).

Analysts await Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.39 EPS, up 21.88% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.32 per share. RF’s profit will be $389.13 million for 10.33 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Regions Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, down 10.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.3 per share. SJR’s profit will be $139.28 million for 18.68 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual earnings per share reported by Shaw Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.18% negative EPS growth.

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd, which manages about $933.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ulta Salon Cosmetcs & Frag (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 1,200 shares to 3,500 shares, valued at $1.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in E Trade Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 21,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX).