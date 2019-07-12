Shaw Communications Class B (SJR) Share Price Declined While Parnassus Investments Increased by $2.96 Million Its Stake; Smith Asset Management Group LP Increased Stake in Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Parnassus Investments increased its stake in Shaw Communications Inc. Class B (SJR) by 6.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parnassus Investments bought 147,763 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.12% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.47M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.54M, up from 2.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parnassus Investments who had been investing in Shaw Communications Inc. Class B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $20.23. About 444,737 shares traded or 17.83% up from the average. Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) has declined 2.69% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.12% the S&P500. Some Historical SJR News: 12/04/2018 – SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC – ANTICIPATED ANNUALIZED SAVINGS RELATED TO VDP, EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $215 MLN AND WILL BE FULLY REALIZED IN FISCAL 2020; 07/05/2018 – Griffin Cap Essential Asset REIT Completes Acquisition of the Shaw Distribution Center – Northport Building C; 12/04/2018 – Shaw Communications 2Q Rev C$1.36B; 13/03/2018 – GAYLIN HOLDINGS LTD – APPOINTS KYLE ARNOLD SHAW JR AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 12/04/2018 – SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC – VDP RELATED COST REDUCTIONS IN FISCAL 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $48 MLN; 12/04/2018 – Canada’s Shaw Communications posts loss on restructuring charges; 11/04/2018 – COLORADO RESOURCES – 2 OF CO’S DIRECTOR NOMINEES, CECIL BOND AND ROBERT SHAW, PRESIDENT & CEO, WILL BE INCLUDED ON SLATE OF FIVE DIRECTOR NOMINEES; 13/03/2018 – BREAK: Parliament says it’s dealing with another “potential situation involving a suspicious substance” – sources say incident is ongoing in Norman Shaw building, same as scare over suspicious substance yesterday; 12/04/2018 – SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC – DOES NOT ANTICIPATE FULL-YEAR TBT RESTRUCTURING COSTS TO EXCEED $450 MLN; 04/05/2018 – Future Announces the Appointment of Christine Shaw as Managing Director & Senior Vice President, B2B

Smith Asset Management Group Lp increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 652.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Asset Management Group Lp bought 262,331 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.08% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 302,509 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.47 million, up from 40,178 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Asset Management Group Lp who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $216.94. About 785,745 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 9.82% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE SAYS IT IS PARTICULARLY CONCERNING THAT UKRAINIAN CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE APPEARS TO BE TARGET OF POSSIBLE ATTACK; 07/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST SAYS PALO VERDE 3 RESTARTS AFTER REFUELING OUTAGE; 22/05/2018 – Mist Announces New Al-Driven Wireless LAN for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 13/03/2018 – Malwarebytes could consider IPO in 12 months – CEO; 12/04/2018 – Sequoia Capital’s Raanan launches cyber-focused fund; 22/05/2018 – CyberX Announces New ICS Asset Visibility & Threat Monitoring App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Announces Intent To Acquire Evident.Io; 22/05/2018 – SecBI Announces New Automated Threat Detection & Investigation App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 26/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Closes Acquisition Of Evident.Io

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard owns 8.16 million shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Carlson Lp invested in 0.64% or 147,877 shares. Brown Advisory holds 50,169 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. New York-based Two Sigma Llc has invested 0% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Valley Advisers holds 0% or 10 shares in its portfolio. Aviva Public Limited Company has 34,412 shares. Avalon Advsr Lc owns 1,171 shares. Plante Moran Advisors Ltd Liability Com holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 434 shares. Hartford Investment Management reported 10,287 shares. Wealthcare Management Limited Co owns 125 shares. Boston Advisors Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 1,200 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 34,000 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.04% or 89,128 shares. Envestnet Asset Incorporated owns 65,043 shares. Counselors reported 7,321 shares.

Smith Asset Management Group Lp, which manages about $2.91B and $3.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG) by 7,730 shares to 120,016 shares, valued at $32.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chemed Corp (NYSE:CHE) by 6,172 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,430 shares, and cut its stake in Linde Plc.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $18.74 million activity. Another trade for 40,000 shares valued at $8.65 million was made by MCLAUGHLIN MARK D on Friday, February 1. On Friday, February 1 the insider ZUK NIR sold $6.53 million. Klarich Lee sold $1.68M worth of stock or 7,500 shares.

Parnassus Investments, which manages about $10.39 billion and $25.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 400,000 shares to 1.10M shares, valued at $196.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc. Class A by 10,133 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 492,920 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp. (NASDAQ:SBUX).