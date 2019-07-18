Shaw Communications Class B (SJR) Position Has Lifted by Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd; As Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Share Value Rose, Shaker Investments Has Upped Position by $318,420

Shaker Investments Llc increased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 14.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Investments Llc bought 915 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,435 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.59 million, up from 6,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Investments Llc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $366.61. About 386,080 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 37.91% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.48% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 20/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of; 06/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Investors (ULTA); 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – COMPANY ISSUES ONE-TIME BONUSES FOR HOURLY ASSOCIATES; 30/04/2018 – ULTA 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit; 12/03/2018 – Reselling Used Cosmetics Allegedly Enforced by Top Ulta Management; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ulta Beauty Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ULTA); 15/03/2018 – Ulta Sales, Income Jump; Adding Chanel to Mix; 09/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta Beauty, Inc; 27/04/2018 – ULTA 96 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 96 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Ulta Beauty, Inc

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd increased its stake in Shaw Communications Inc. Class B (SJR) by 236.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd bought 1.15 million shares as the company’s stock declined 2.12% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.63 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.94M, up from 485,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd who had been investing in Shaw Communications Inc. Class B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $19.7. About 274,961 shares traded. Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) has declined 2.69% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.12% the S&P500. Some Historical SJR News: 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS – APPOINTS KIRAN MAZUMDAR SHAW AS LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR OF BOARD; 14/05/2018 – CRG: $57M SALE OF BUILD-TO-SUIT FOR SHAW INDUSTRIES IN SAVANNAH; 21/05/2018 – SCINTILLA COMMERCIAL & CREDIT LTD SCCL.BO – CO TO CONSIDER APPOINTMENT OF SUNIT SHAW AS CFO; 01/05/2018 – New Yale® YK™ and Shaw-Box® SK™ Hoists Offer Industry-Leading Technology and Safety; 27/03/2018 – Advertising for a good cause: Shaw’s donation enables veterans; 28/03/2018 – Shaw Communications Applauds Government’s Pro-Competitive Decision for 600 MHz Spectrum Auction; 25/04/2018 – Review: In Shaw’s `Saint Joan,’ a Sane and Sensible Martyr; 11/05/2018 – Burgundy Asset Buys New 1.1% Position in Shaw Communications; 12/04/2018 – Shaw Communications Posts 2Q Restructuring Charge of C$417M; 27/03/2018 – Advertising for a good cause: Shaw’s donation enables veterans

Shaker Investments Llc, which manages about $129.10 million and $144.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 1,900 shares to 1,950 shares, valued at $325,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 5,246 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,127 shares, and cut its stake in The Trade Desk Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold ULTA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 49.65 million shares or 8.41% less from 54.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Element Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.11% or 105,010 shares in its portfolio. Advisor Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.03% or 684 shares. Wellington Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) or 4,764 shares. Pinnacle Finance Ptnrs holds 0.04% or 1,440 shares. Private Tru Na accumulated 1,891 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Signature Estate And Limited Liability Corporation reported 3,936 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca has 816 shares. Bluemountain Cap Management Lc holds 0.1% or 26,060 shares. Covington Mgmt has invested 0% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Anchor Cap Advisors Ltd Liability Co has 81,118 shares for 0.6% of their portfolio. Missouri-based First Allied Advisory has invested 0.03% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Robecosam Ag has invested 0.19% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Natixis Advisors LP accumulated 29,690 shares. Moreover, Montag And Caldwell Ltd has 3.64% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). 3 are held by Whittier Trust Communication.