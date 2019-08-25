SharpSpring, Inc. (SHSP) Reaches $11.90 After 8.00% Up Move; Cti Biopharma (CTIC) SI Increased By 22.5%

The stock of SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.67% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $11.9. About 109,905 shares traded. SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP) has declined 6.94% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.94% the S&P500. Some Historical SHSP News: 26/04/2018 – COLUMBUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC REPORTS 5.8 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN SHARPSPRING INC AS OF MARCH 23, 2018 – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – DJ SharpSpring Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SHSP); 09/04/2018 – Daniel Allen, Affiliates Report Stake In SharpSpring; 20/03/2018 – SCOTT MILLER REPORTS 6.4 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN SHARPSPRING INC AS OF MARCH 7, 2018 – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 SHARPSPRING INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.06The move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $130.04 million company. It was reported on Aug, 25 by Barchart.com. We have $12.85 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:SHSP worth $10.40M more.

SharpSpring, Inc. operates as a cloud marketing technology firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $130.04 million. It offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation solution for small and medium-sized businesses. It currently has negative earnings. The firm markets and sells its services and products through sales teams and third party resellers.

More notable recent SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “SharpSpring Is In A David Vs. Goliath Battle – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “SharpSpring, Inc. (SHSP) Appoints Scott Miller to Board – StreetInsider.com” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much Are SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Worry About SharpSpring, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SHSP) CEO Salary Level? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 27, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Managed to Breach 52-Week Lows Friday – Benzinga” with publication date: July 26, 2019.