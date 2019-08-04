Sharps Compliance Corp. (SMED) EPS Estimated At $0.01; Shorts at Asml Holding N.V. – Ads Represents 1 Ordinary Shar (ASML) Raised By 2.58%

Asml Holding N.V. – Ads Represents 1 Ordinary Shar (NASDAQ:ASML) had an increase of 2.58% in short interest. ASML’s SI was 1.89 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 2.58% from 1.85 million shares previously. With 608,300 avg volume, 3 days are for Asml Holding N.V. – Ads Represents 1 Ordinary Shar (NASDAQ:ASML)’s short sellers to cover ASML’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.69% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $219.91. About 517,652 shares traded. ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) has risen 3.87% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.87% the S&P500. Some Historical ASML News: 23/03/2018 – Fitch: ASML Rating Reflects Vital Role in Semiconductor Sector; 20/03/2018 – ASML at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Berenberg Today; 13/04/2018 – Apple Clouds ASML Earnings Forecast — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Tech leaders most vulnerable to rising trade barriers; 27/03/2018 – Netherlands AEX Rises 1.7% to 527.76; ASML Leads Advance; 20/03/2018 – Henderson Pan Europe Adds ASML, Exits Imperial Brands; 18/04/2018 – ASML Sees 2018 Trading in Line With Views; 23/03/2018 – Netherlands AEX Falls 1.7% to 519.29; ASML Leads Decline; 18/04/2018 – ASML 1Q Gross Margin at 48.7 %; 19/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV ASML.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $218 FROM $210

Analysts expect Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) to report $0.01 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 200.00% from last quarter’s $-0.01 EPS. SMED’s profit would be $161,426 giving it 97.50 P/E if the $0.01 EPS is correct. After having $-0.07 EPS previously, Sharps Compliance Corp.’s analysts see -114.29% EPS growth. The stock increased 5.69% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $3.9. About 6,955 shares traded. Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) has risen 5.10% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SMED News: 02/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – S–1 Base Plus 4 of Sharps Removal Services for TVHS – 36C24918Q0151; 15/05/2018 – Sharps Pixley Offer to Convert Gold Back into Bitcoin with BitPay; 14/03/2018 – Sharps Compliance to Attend Gabelli & Company’s 4th Annual Waste & Environmental Services Symposium; 21/04/2018 – DJ Sharps Compliance Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SMED); 25/04/2018 – Sharps Compliance 3Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 27/03/2018 – New Resources Provide Localized Info On Safe Disposal Of Used Needles And Sharps; 05/03/2018 FDA: Arrow International Inc- Percutaneous Sheath Introducer Kit with Integral Hemostasis Valve/Side Port, Sharps Safety; 14/03/2018 – FDA: Arrow International Inc- Multi-Lumen Central Venous Catheterization Kit with Blue FlexTip(R) Catheter and Sharps Safety; 10/05/2018 – Heartland Advisors Incorporated Exits Sharps Compliance; 25/04/2018 – SHARPS COMPLIANCE CORP – QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.05

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems with a focus on lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. The company has market cap of $96.09 billion. The firm offers TWINSCAN systems, which are equipped with i-line, krypton fluoride, and argon fluoride light sources for processing wafers for manufacturing environments for which imaging at a small resolution is required. It has a 31.6 P/E ratio. The Company’s TWINSCAN systems also include immersion lithography systems that place water between the wafer and a systemÂ’s projection lens to enhance focus and enable circuit line width to shrink to smaller dimensions.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. The company has market cap of $62.96 million. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste and used healthcare materials generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Medication Recovery System, a solution that facilitates the proper disposal of unused medications; MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and proper disposal of unwanted and expired prescription medications; and ComplianceTRAC, a Web compliance and training program. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides Route-Based Pickup Service, a waste management service, which offers medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; TakeAway Recycle System, a solution for the collection and recycling of single-use medical devices from surgical centers and other healthcare facilities; and Universal Waste Shipback Systems, a solution for the collection, transportation, and recycling of light bulbs, batteries, and other mercury containing devices.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.55, from 0.45 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 1 investors sold Sharps Compliance Corp. shares while 8 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 3.19 million shares or 2.99% less from 3.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock has invested 0% in Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED). Citigroup holds 1,944 shares. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Llc (Trc), New York-based fund reported 50 shares. Geode Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 57,439 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Lapides Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.2% in Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED). Barclays Public Ltd Llc owns 0% invested in Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) for 1,338 shares. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd accumulated 294,819 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Vanguard Gp Inc Inc accumulated 0% or 513,696 shares. Brandywine Glob Invest Ltd Liability Com holds 158,900 shares. North Star holds 0.11% or 247,425 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 20,136 shares. Bancshares Of New York Mellon Corporation accumulated 0% or 13,321 shares. Quantum Cap Mngmt reported 522,569 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 392,214 shares. The New York-based Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED).