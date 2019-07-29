Sharps Compliance Corp. (SMED) EPS Estimated At $0.01; Atlanta Capital Management Co Cut Factset Resh Sys (FDS) Position By $23.59 Million

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc decreased Factset Resh Sys Inc (FDS) stake by 11.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc sold 95,101 shares as Factset Resh Sys Inc (FDS)’s stock rose 23.96%. The Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc holds 748,710 shares with $185.88 million value, down from 843,811 last quarter. Factset Resh Sys Inc now has $10.79B valuation. The stock decreased 0.58% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $281.92. About 128,839 shares traded. FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) has risen 39.96% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.53% the S&P500. Some Historical FDS News: 08/05/2018 – FACTSET – ENTERED INTO A SEPARATION AGREEMENT WITH MAURIZIO NICOLELLI, COMPANY’S CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 17/04/2018 – GBP/USD Falls to 1.4346 After UK Wages, Jobs Data, From 1.4362 Beforehand – Factset; 10/04/2018 – FACTSET EXPANDS DATA OFFERING WITH LAUNCH OF DATA MARKETPLACE; 28/03/2018 – EUR/SEK Rises to 8-Year High of 10.2653 – Factset; 14/05/2018 – FactSet Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – USD/TRY Falls to 4.0390 After Central Bank Decision, From 4.0817 Beforehand – Factset; 23/04/2018 – DJ FactSet Research Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FDS); 27/03/2018 – FACTSET SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.35 TO $8.55, EST. $8.43; 07/05/2018 – FactSet Increases Div by 14%; 26/04/2018 – EUR/SEK Rises to Eight-Year High of 10.4935 – Factset

Analysts expect Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) to report $0.01 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 200.00% from last quarter’s $-0.01 EPS. SMED’s profit would be $161,424 giving it 92.00 P/E if the $0.01 EPS is correct. After having $-0.07 EPS previously, Sharps Compliance Corp.’s analysts see -114.29% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $3.68. About 2,559 shares traded. Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) has declined 9.09% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical SMED News: 14/03/2018 – FDA: Arrow International Inc- Multi-Lumen Central Venous Catheterization Kit with Blue FlexTip(R) Catheter and Sharps Safety; 25/04/2018 – Sharps Compliance 3Q Loss/Shr 5c; 14/03/2018 – Sharps Compliance to Attend Gabelli & Company’s 4th Annual Waste & Environmental Services Symposium; 25/04/2018 – Sharps Compliance 3Q Rev $9.43M; 14/03/2018 – Sharps Compliance to Attend Gabelli & Company’s 4th Annual Waste & Environmental Services Symposium; 10/05/2018 – Heartland Advisors Incorporated Exits Sharps Compliance; 25/04/2018 – SHARPS COMPLIANCE CORP – QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.05; 27/03/2018 – New Resources Provide Localized Info On Safe Disposal Of Used Needles And Sharps; 05/03/2018 FDA: Arrow International Inc- Percutaneous Sheath Introducer Kit with Integral Hemostasis Valve/Side Port, Sharps Safety; 21/04/2018 – DJ Sharps Compliance Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SMED)

Among 7 analysts covering FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS), 0 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. FactSet Research Systems had 11 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Wednesday, June 26 by UBS. The rating was maintained by DA Davidson on Monday, June 17 with “Neutral”. The rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, July 16 to “Underweight”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Wednesday, March 27. The firm has “Sell” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Thursday, June 27. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Wednesday, June 26 report. The stock of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) earned “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, June 26. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald on Tuesday, March 26 with “Hold”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, June 26 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, February 25.

Analysts await FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $2.46 earnings per share, up 11.82% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.2 per share. FDS’s profit will be $94.11 million for 28.65 P/E if the $2.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.62 actual earnings per share reported by FactSet Research Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.11% negative EPS growth.

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc increased Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) stake by 2,336 shares to 189,271 valued at $32.31M in 2019Q1. It also upped Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) stake by 387,462 shares and now owns 1.41M shares. Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold FDS shares while 101 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 35.20 million shares or 4.88% less from 37.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.05% or 5,744 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt LP has invested 0% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership has 0.02% invested in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) for 251,240 shares. Bluemountain Ltd Llc accumulated 871 shares. Lpl Financial Limited Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Moreover, Hussman Strategic Advsr has 0.61% invested in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) for 10,000 shares. Bb&T invested 0.13% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). 18,002 are held by Franklin Resources. Bbva Compass Savings Bank holds 0.29% of its portfolio in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) for 18,501 shares. Northern holds 0.02% of its portfolio in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) for 340,902 shares. Bath Savings Comm reported 44,627 shares. 33,665 are held by Mutual Of America Capital Lc. Natixis Lp owns 190,398 shares. Geode Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 534,188 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Arizona State Retirement Systems, Arizona-based fund reported 27,313 shares.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. The company has market cap of $59.40 million. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste and used healthcare materials generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Medication Recovery System, a solution that facilitates the proper disposal of unused medications; MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and proper disposal of unwanted and expired prescription medications; and ComplianceTRAC, a Web compliance and training program. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides Route-Based Pickup Service, a waste management service, which offers medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; TakeAway Recycle System, a solution for the collection and recycling of single-use medical devices from surgical centers and other healthcare facilities; and Universal Waste Shipback Systems, a solution for the collection, transportation, and recycling of light bulbs, batteries, and other mercury containing devices.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.55, from 0.45 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 1 investors sold Sharps Compliance Corp. shares while 8 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 3.19 million shares or 2.99% less from 3.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 513,696 are owned by Vanguard Gru Inc. Wells Fargo And Mn, a California-based fund reported 392,214 shares. Brandywine Inv Management Limited Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED). 459,143 are owned by Renaissance Technologies Lc. 145,400 are held by Lapides Asset Mngmt Ltd. California Employees Retirement System holds 29,600 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Bank Of America Corp De holds 10,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Northern Corp has invested 0% in Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED). Moreover, Deutsche State Bank Ag has 0% invested in Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) for 15,620 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) for 20,386 shares. Blackrock holds 0% in Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) or 104,726 shares. Quantum Capital Mgmt reported 1.03% of its portfolio in Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED). Morgan Stanley reported 140,500 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co accumulated 1,338 shares or 0% of the stock. Citigroup Inc invested 0% in Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED).

Since June 12, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $153,104 activity. Another trade for 1,250 shares valued at $4,175 was bought by Diaz Diana P. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $16,500 was made by TUSA DAVID P on Thursday, June 13. On Wednesday, June 12 the insider HOLMES PARRIS H JR bought $132,429.

