Sharing Economy International Inc. (SEII)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Sharing Economy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEII) and Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). The two are both Diversified Machinery companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sharing Economy International Inc. N/A 0.35 N/A -11.12 0.00 Eaton Corporation plc 80 1.48 N/A 5.03 16.33

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Sharing Economy International Inc. and Eaton Corporation plc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sharing Economy International Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Corporation plc 0.00% 13.2% 6.9%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Sharing Economy International Inc. and Eaton Corporation plc can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sharing Economy International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Eaton Corporation plc 0 1 4 2.80

Eaton Corporation plc on the other hand boasts of a $91.4 average price target and a 19.46% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Sharing Economy International Inc. and Eaton Corporation plc are owned by institutional investors at 1.2% and 81.4% respectively. About 9.19% of Sharing Economy International Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Eaton Corporation plc has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sharing Economy International Inc. -41.44% -41.44% 28.82% -11.16% -92.95% -14.12% Eaton Corporation plc -0.65% -1.19% 0.34% 12.77% 2.92% 19.71%

For the past year Sharing Economy International Inc. has -14.12% weaker performance while Eaton Corporation plc has 19.71% stronger performance.

Summary

Eaton Corporation plc beats Sharing Economy International Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

Sharing Economy International Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells textile dyeing and finishing machines in the People's Republic of China. It designs, manufactures, and distributes various dyeing and finishing machinery, which are used in dyeing yarns, such as pure cotton, cotton-polyester, terylene, polyester wool, poly-acrylic fiber, nylon, cotton ramie, and wool yarn. The company's products include airflow dyeing machines, after-treatment drying and compacting machines, and garment washing machines. It sells its products directly to various textile producers. The company was formerly known as Cleantech Solutions International, Inc. and changed its name to Sharing Economy International Inc. in January 2018. Sharing Economy International Inc. is based in Wuxi, the People's Republic of China.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products. The companyÂ’s Electrical Systems and Services segment provides power distribution and assemblies, three phase power quality products, hazardous duty electrical equipment, explosion-proof instrumentation, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and services. Its Hydraulics segment offers various power products, controls and sensing products, fluid conveyance products, filtration systems solutions, industrial drum and disc brakes, and golf grips. The companyÂ’s Aerospace segment provides hydraulic power generation systems, controls and sensing products, fluid conveyance products, and fuel systems for commercial and military use. Its Vehicle segment designs, manufactures, markets, and supplies drivetrain, powertrain systems, and critical components, including transmissions, clutches, hybrid power systems, superchargers, engine valves and valve actuation systems, cylinder heads, locking and limited slip differentials, transmission controls, fuel vapor components, fluid connectors, and conveyance products. The company serves industrial, institutional, governmental, utility, commercial, residential, information technology, renewable energy, marine, agriculture, oil and gas, construction, mining, forestry, material handling, truck and bus, machine tools, molding, primary metals, and power generation markets, as well as original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket customers of heavy, medium, and light-duty trucks, SUVs, CUVs, passenger cars, and agricultural equipment. Eaton Corporation plc was founded in 1916 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.