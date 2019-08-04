Sharing Economy International Inc. (SEII)’s Financial Results Comparing With Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFXA)

We are comparing Sharing Economy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEII) and Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFXA) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Diversified Machinery companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sharing Economy International Inc. N/A 0.28 N/A -11.12 0.00 Colfax Corporation 124 0.79 N/A 0.52 240.87

Table 1 demonstrates Sharing Economy International Inc. and Colfax Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Sharing Economy International Inc. and Colfax Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sharing Economy International Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Colfax Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Sharing Economy International Inc. and Colfax Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 1.2% and 0%. Insiders held 9.19% of Sharing Economy International Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sharing Economy International Inc. -41.44% -41.44% 28.82% -11.16% -92.95% -14.12% Colfax Corporation -3.9% -0.18% -6.43% 10.42% 0% 22.03%

For the past year Sharing Economy International Inc. has -14.12% weaker performance while Colfax Corporation has 22.03% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 5 factors Colfax Corporation beats Sharing Economy International Inc.

Sharing Economy International Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells textile dyeing and finishing machines in the People's Republic of China. It designs, manufactures, and distributes various dyeing and finishing machinery, which are used in dyeing yarns, such as pure cotton, cotton-polyester, terylene, polyester wool, poly-acrylic fiber, nylon, cotton ramie, and wool yarn. The company's products include airflow dyeing machines, after-treatment drying and compacting machines, and garment washing machines. It sells its products directly to various textile producers. The company was formerly known as Cleantech Solutions International, Inc. and changed its name to Sharing Economy International Inc. in January 2018. Sharing Economy International Inc. is based in Wuxi, the People's Republic of China.