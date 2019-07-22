Sharing Economy International Inc. (SEII) and Manitex International Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) Comparing side by side

Sharing Economy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEII) and Manitex International Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) compete with each other in the Diversified Machinery sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sharing Economy International Inc. N/A 0.35 N/A -11.12 0.00 Manitex International Inc. 7 0.50 N/A -0.69 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Sharing Economy International Inc. and Manitex International Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Sharing Economy International Inc. and Manitex International Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sharing Economy International Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Manitex International Inc. 0.00% -3.5% -1.4%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Sharing Economy International Inc. and Manitex International Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 1.2% and 56.4% respectively. About 9.19% of Sharing Economy International Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Manitex International Inc. has 21.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sharing Economy International Inc. -5.26% 0% -35.94% -93.13% -95.44% -40% Manitex International Inc. -8.21% -10.5% 0.14% -13.42% -36.36% 26.06%

For the past year Sharing Economy International Inc. had bearish trend while Manitex International Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Manitex International Inc. beats Sharing Economy International Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Sharing Economy International Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells textile dyeing and finishing machines in the People's Republic of China. It designs, manufactures, and distributes various dyeing and finishing machinery, which are used in dyeing yarns, such as pure cotton, cotton-polyester, terylene, polyester wool, poly-acrylic fiber, nylon, cotton ramie, and wool yarn. The company's products include airflow dyeing machines, after-treatment drying and compacting machines, and garment washing machines. It sells its products directly to various textile producers. The company was formerly known as Cleantech Solutions International, Inc. and changed its name to Sharing Economy International Inc. in January 2018. Sharing Economy International Inc. is based in Wuxi, the People's Republic of China.

Manitex International, Inc. provides engineered lifting and loading products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Lifting Equipment, ASV, and Equipment Distribution segments. The Lifting Equipment segment designs, manufactures, and distributes boom trucks and crane products that are used for industrial projects and energy exploration, as well as for roads, bridges, and residential and commercial construction; and specialized rough terrain cranes and material handling products for the construction, municipality, and railroad industries, as well as truck-mounted aerial platforms and sign cranes. This segment also offers specialized mobile tanks for petrochemical, waste management, and oil and gas drilling markets. The ASV segment manufactures and sells compact rubber tracked and skid steer loaders for use in site clearing, general construction, forestry, and golf course maintenance and landscaping industries. The Equipment Distribution segment distributes rough terrain and truck cranes primarily used for infrastructure development and commercial construction applications, such as road and bridge construction, general contracting, roofing, scrap handling, and sign construction and maintenance; supplies repair parts for medium to heavy duty construction equipment; provides crane equipment repair services; and rents lifting equipment. The company was formerly known as Veri-Tek International, Corp. and changed its name to Manitex International, Inc. in May 2008. Manitex International, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Bridgeview, Illinois.