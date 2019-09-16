Sharing Economy International Inc. (SEII) and John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) Comparing side by side

Sharing Economy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEII) and John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) compete against each other in the Diversified Machinery sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sharing Economy International Inc. N/A 0.69 N/A -11.12 0.00 John Bean Technologies Corporation 106 1.84 N/A 3.79 31.34

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sharing Economy International Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% John Bean Technologies Corporation 0.00% 27.6% 8.2%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Sharing Economy International Inc. and John Bean Technologies Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sharing Economy International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 John Bean Technologies Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of John Bean Technologies Corporation is $125, which is potential 11.38% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 1.2% of Sharing Economy International Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of John Bean Technologies Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 9.19% of Sharing Economy International Inc. shares. Competitively, John Bean Technologies Corporation has 2.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sharing Economy International Inc. -41.44% -41.44% 28.82% -11.16% -92.95% -14.12% John Bean Technologies Corporation -6.04% -4.04% 6.78% 50.16% 8.17% 65.24%

For the past year Sharing Economy International Inc. had bearish trend while John Bean Technologies Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

John Bean Technologies Corporation beats on 9 of the 9 factors Sharing Economy International Inc.

Sharing Economy International Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells textile dyeing and finishing machines in the People's Republic of China. It designs, manufactures, and distributes various dyeing and finishing machinery, which are used in dyeing yarns, such as pure cotton, cotton-polyester, terylene, polyester wool, poly-acrylic fiber, nylon, cotton ramie, and wool yarn. The company's products include airflow dyeing machines, after-treatment drying and compacting machines, and garment washing machines. It sells its products directly to various textile producers. The company was formerly known as Cleantech Solutions International, Inc. and changed its name to Sharing Economy International Inc. in January 2018. Sharing Economy International Inc. is based in Wuxi, the People's Republic of China.

John Bean Technologies Corporation designs, manufactures, tests, installs, and services products and systems for the food and beverage, and air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, and weighing solutions for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato, and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals. The company also offers automated guided vehicle sustems for material handling in the manufacturing and warehouse industries; packaging material components, such as metal clips and hanging loops; labeling systems; and aftermarket products, parts, and services. In addition, it provides mobile air transportation equipment, such as commercial and military cargo loading, aircraft deicing, aircraft towing, and ground aircraft power and cooling systems; and airport gate equipment for passenger boarding, as well as airport equipment, systems, and facilities maintenance services to domestic and international airport authorities, passenger airlines, airfreight and ground handling companies, military forces, and defense contractors. The company markets and sells its products and solutions through direct sales force, independent distributors, and sales representatives in the United States and internationally. John Bean Technologies Corporation is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.