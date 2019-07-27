Sharing Economy International Inc. (SEII) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

We are contrasting Sharing Economy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEII) and its competitors on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Diversified Machinery companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Sharing Economy International Inc. has 1.2% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 65.98% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Sharing Economy International Inc. has 9.19% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 7.18% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Sharing Economy International Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sharing Economy International Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 4.81% 21.84% 9.45%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Sharing Economy International Inc. and its peers’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Sharing Economy International Inc. N/A N/A 0.00 Industry Average 260.77M 5.42B 44.54

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Sharing Economy International Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sharing Economy International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.67 1.88 2.31 2.58

As a group, Diversified Machinery companies have a potential upside of 70.68%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Sharing Economy International Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sharing Economy International Inc. -5.26% 0% -35.94% -93.13% -95.44% -40% Industry Average 5.58% 7.47% 14.09% 21.78% 33.34% 28.20%

For the past year Sharing Economy International Inc. has -40.00% weaker performance while Sharing Economy International Inc.’s peers have 28.20% stronger performance.

Dividends

Sharing Economy International Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Sharing Economy International Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.

Sharing Economy International Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells textile dyeing and finishing machines in the People's Republic of China. It designs, manufactures, and distributes various dyeing and finishing machinery, which are used in dyeing yarns, such as pure cotton, cotton-polyester, terylene, polyester wool, poly-acrylic fiber, nylon, cotton ramie, and wool yarn. The company's products include airflow dyeing machines, after-treatment drying and compacting machines, and garment washing machines. It sells its products directly to various textile producers. The company was formerly known as Cleantech Solutions International, Inc. and changed its name to Sharing Economy International Inc. in January 2018. Sharing Economy International Inc. is based in Wuxi, the People's Republic of China.