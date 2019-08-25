Sharing Economy International Inc. (SEII) and Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) Comparison side by side

Both Sharing Economy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEII) and Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) are Diversified Machinery companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sharing Economy International Inc. N/A 0.35 N/A -11.12 0.00 Ideal Power Inc. 4 -8.93 N/A -0.28 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Sharing Economy International Inc. and Ideal Power Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Sharing Economy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEII) and Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sharing Economy International Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Ideal Power Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 1.2% of Sharing Economy International Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 19% of Ideal Power Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 9.19% of Sharing Economy International Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 12.95% of Ideal Power Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sharing Economy International Inc. -41.44% -41.44% 28.82% -11.16% -92.95% -14.12% Ideal Power Inc. 0.65% 11.49% -19.62% -3% -60.64% 38.34%

For the past year Sharing Economy International Inc. had bearish trend while Ideal Power Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Ideal Power Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Sharing Economy International Inc.

Sharing Economy International Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells textile dyeing and finishing machines in the People's Republic of China. It designs, manufactures, and distributes various dyeing and finishing machinery, which are used in dyeing yarns, such as pure cotton, cotton-polyester, terylene, polyester wool, poly-acrylic fiber, nylon, cotton ramie, and wool yarn. The company's products include airflow dyeing machines, after-treatment drying and compacting machines, and garment washing machines. It sells its products directly to various textile producers. The company was formerly known as Cleantech Solutions International, Inc. and changed its name to Sharing Economy International Inc. in January 2018. Sharing Economy International Inc. is based in Wuxi, the People's Republic of China.

Ideal Power Inc. develops power conversion solutions with a focus on commercial and industrial grid storage, combined solar and storage, and microgrid applications. The company offers 30kW battery converters for the commercial and industrial grid-tied distributed energy storage market; 30kW grid-resilient alternating current (AC) – direct current (DC) power conversion system (PCS) with two-ports, as well as 30kW grid-resilient AC-DC-DC multi-port model; and 125kW grid-resilient AC-DC PCS. It also focuses on licensing its proprietary power conversion Power Packet Switching Architecture to original equipment manufacturers. The company sells its products primarily to systems integrators directly, as well as through distribution channel partners in the United States. The company was formerly known as Ideal Power Converters Inc. and changed its name to Ideal Power Inc. in July 2013. Ideal Power Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.