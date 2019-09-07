Sharing Economy International Inc. (SEII) and CVD Equipment Corporation (NASDAQ:CVV) Comparison side by side

Sharing Economy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEII) and CVD Equipment Corporation (NASDAQ:CVV) have been rivals in the Diversified Machinery for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sharing Economy International Inc. N/A 0.33 N/A -11.12 0.00 CVD Equipment Corporation 4 1.35 N/A -1.21 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Sharing Economy International Inc. and CVD Equipment Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Sharing Economy International Inc. and CVD Equipment Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sharing Economy International Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% CVD Equipment Corporation 0.00% -21.3% -14.6%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Sharing Economy International Inc. and CVD Equipment Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 1.2% and 16.2% respectively. About 9.19% of Sharing Economy International Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of CVD Equipment Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sharing Economy International Inc. -41.44% -41.44% 28.82% -11.16% -92.95% -14.12% CVD Equipment Corporation -2.7% -1.91% -1.64% -19.64% -51.1% 1.41%

For the past year Sharing Economy International Inc. has -14.12% weaker performance while CVD Equipment Corporation has 1.41% stronger performance.

Summary

CVD Equipment Corporation beats Sharing Economy International Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Sharing Economy International Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells textile dyeing and finishing machines in the People's Republic of China. It designs, manufactures, and distributes various dyeing and finishing machinery, which are used in dyeing yarns, such as pure cotton, cotton-polyester, terylene, polyester wool, poly-acrylic fiber, nylon, cotton ramie, and wool yarn. The company's products include airflow dyeing machines, after-treatment drying and compacting machines, and garment washing machines. It sells its products directly to various textile producers. The company was formerly known as Cleantech Solutions International, Inc. and changed its name to Sharing Economy International Inc. in January 2018. Sharing Economy International Inc. is based in Wuxi, the People's Republic of China.

CVD Equipment Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells equipment and process solutions used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two divisions, CVD/First Nano and Stainless Design Concepts. It offers chemical vapor deposition systems for use in the research, development, and manufacture of aerospace and medical components, semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, MEMS, and other industrial applications; and rapid thermal processing systems for use in implant activation, oxidation, silicide formation, and other processes. The company also provides annealing and diffusion furnaces for use in diffusion, oxidation, implant anneal, solder reflow, solar cell manufacturing, and other processes; and gas and chemical delivery control systems for semiconductor fabrication processes, solar cells, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, and various industrial applications. In addition, it provides standard and custom fabricated quartz-ware used in its equipment and other customer tools. The company sells its products primarily to electronic component manufacturers, universities, and government and industrial laboratories, as well as industries, such as aerospace that require specialized coatings. CVD Equipment Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Central Islip, New York.