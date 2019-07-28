Shareholder Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has Upped Raytheon Co (RTN) Position; As Chevron New (CVX) Stock Value Rose, Hite Hedge Asset Management Has Upped Its Holding

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 7.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought 4,547 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 63,088 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.49 million, up from 58,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $189.79. About 1.55 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 03/04/2018 – Rheinmetall says in talks for UK Boxer partners; 03/05/2018 – Raytheon named key partner to develop America’s first, most advanced drone-testing airspace corridor; 23/03/2018 – DOD: Raytheon Unit Gets $523.1 Million Fixed-Price Incentive Modification; 21/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MET W/BOEING, RAYTHEON, LMT, GENERALDYNAMICS; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – CONTRACT INCLUDES OPTIONS WHICH, IF EXERCISED, WOULD BRING CUMULATIVE VALUE OF CONTRACT TO $362.7 MLN; 18/04/2018 – Raytheon builds small satellites for Department of Homeland Security; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Operating Cash Flow From Continuing Ops $283M; 06/03/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS $73M FAA CONTRACT MODIFICATION; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS $83M MINE NEUTRALIZER CONTRACT; 08/03/2018 – Raytheon and Palantir to Share $876M Army Contract for Distributed Common Ground System-Army Capability Drop 1

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 63.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc bought 2,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The hedge fund held 7,112 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $876,000, up from 4,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $123.72. About 6.54M shares traded or 2.29% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON EXECUTIVES SPEAK AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE; 17/04/2018 – FoodEnvReportingNet: Sources say Chevron and Exxon Mobil have asked the EPA for a hardship waiver from the ethanol mandate; 05/03/2018 – Ernest Scheyder: Exclusive: @Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 04/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $130 FROM $128.5; 27/04/2018 – Chevron Blows Through All Profit Forecasts Amid Crude Rally; 19/05/2018 – Breitbart News: Delingpole – Can’t Handle the Truth: Actor Quits `Anti-Environmental’ Chevron Drama; 22/03/2018 – BP, CHEVRON, SHELL AMONG COS QUALIFIED TO BID IN MEXICO AUCTION; 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL- REBRANDING COSTS FOR PRIVATE SERVICE STATIONS AND 6 BLN RAND REFINERY UPGRADE SOME CONDITIONS IN APPROVED SINOPEC MERGER WITH CHEVRON SA; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $153 FROM $138; 10/05/2018 – GRAPHIC-As Trinidad LNG output grows, cargoes flow far afield

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $5.84 million activity. 4,094 Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) shares with value of $752,828 were sold by Jimenez Frank R. Shares for $643,693 were sold by Wood Michael J.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vident Advisory Ltd Liability Company invested in 2,292 shares. First Republic Inc reported 77,221 shares. Ancora Advsrs Limited Liability Company has 0.43% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Moreover, First Quadrant LP Ca has 0.01% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys reported 14,900 shares. James Invest Rech invested in 0.02% or 1,660 shares. First Tru Advisors LP holds 804,235 shares. Jnba Fincl Advsrs invested 0% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 564,682 shares. Pittenger & Anderson has invested 0.32% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Montana-based Da Davidson Co has invested 0.11% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Guardian Capital Limited Partnership holds 0.29% or 86,589 shares. Wolverine Asset Management reported 2,366 shares. Telemus Lc accumulated 5,344 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Lc has invested 0.07% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN).

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank, which manages about $11.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 124,319 shares to 2.20M shares, valued at $118.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (NYSE:UHS) by 17,943 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 226,342 shares, and cut its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chase Invest Counsel holds 2,492 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager LP has 0.05% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 6,769 shares. Hanson And Doremus Investment Management reported 5,699 shares. First Interstate Savings Bank stated it has 49,606 shares or 1.36% of all its holdings. Ferguson Wellman Cap Management owns 559,556 shares. Natl Asset Management stated it has 30,179 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al holds 56,520 shares. Paragon Cap Management invested 0.22% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Barr E S & holds 10,968 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. 63,473 are owned by Pillar Pacific Cap Lc. Berkshire Asset Management Pa owns 108,948 shares. 681,207 are held by Hamlin Capital Limited Com. Point72 Asset Management LP stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Invesco Ltd owns 10.33M shares. Lbmc Inv Advisors Ltd holds 0.07% or 3,458 shares in its portfolio.

